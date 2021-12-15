Nebraska volleyball's back-row defense will have work cut out for them against Pitt

Pitt coach Dan Fisher said they won't develop a new strategy to counter the Huskers back-row prowess. He said NU’s defense is comparable to the Panthers or No. 1 Louisville, which beat Pitt (30-3) twice this season.

“We plan on doing what we always do, which is try to hit the ball as hard as we possibly can as many times as we can,” he said. “Much respect, but we’re not shifting around a ton based on their back-row defense, that’s for sure.”

While the back row helps keep rallies alive, the Huskers defense starts at the net with its block, by rejecting attacks, limiting windows or slowing down the ball with touches.

Cook said senior Lauren Stivrins is blocking at the best level during her career, while Kayla Caffey, who was named a second-team All-American, also plays a big part in NU’s defensive success. Blocking is a tough skill to get better at, but both of NU's middles have improved greatly in the past year, he said.

“Stemming from how hard we work on blocking, it all works together,” Cook said. “It's not just ‘Oh, you're a great defensive player.’ You have to have a great block in front of you or it doesn't matter.”