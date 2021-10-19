Nebraska volleyball's Callie Schwarzenbach is ready to play even if she isn't starting

However, she was called up to make four starts, three times to replace Caffey as NU managed her workload. Schwarzenbach also filled in for All-American Lauren Stivrins in the regional semifinal against Baylor, she recorded three kills and five blocks.

Cook said the players prepare in practice as if they were always starting so he expects them to step up when their number is called.

“They're all rotating in there (during practice) so they all feel confident if they go in,” Cook said. “They all get trained the same, so no one person gets more than another. We're training a team and a culture.”

Schwarzenbach began this season as a starter as Stivrins worked her way back from back surgery. She appreciated the perspective that Stivrins provided from the bench as they talked about what they saw across the net and offered tips about what shots are open and how to block attacks.

Once Stivrins came back, Schwarzenbach was glad to take a back seat as she wants whatever is best for the team, and having Stivrins on the court helps the Huskers chase their ultimate goals. Now that the roles have reversed, Schwarzenbach is the one offering the tips.