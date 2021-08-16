Nebraska volleyball's freshmen aren't holding back Husker veterans

LINCOLN — Need a top recruit from the 2021 class? Nebraska has three of them.
Setter Kennedi Orr was rated as PrepVolleyball.com’s top recruit, while outside hitter Lindsay Krause was named the No. 1 prospect by VolleyballMag.com. Then there is outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, who earned Gatorade’s national volleyball player of the year.
But now that they are all on the same college team, those recruiting accolades don’t mean as much.
“We're all really competitive but I think we just try not to think about all the numbers and awards,” Batenhorst said. “We just play together and play for each other. I think that's what makes it so fun and that's what brings out the best of us.”
One thing all publications agree upon is that the Huskers hauled in the top recruiting class for 2021. This past week, the six members of that class completed their first week of fall practice and will play a key role — both on the court and in the practice gym — in determining the level of success NU achieves this fall.
“We try to just forget about all the talk that is behind our class and we're just trying to really do what we can to make our team better in any way,” said libero Lexi Rodriguez, who was ranked No. 10 by PrepVolleyball. “There's a little bit of pressure, but I think we're all willing to embrace it.”
NU coach John Cook said he’s been impressed with how seamlessly the freshmen have integrated into practice. As a result, they don’t have to have extra sessions after practice to get up to speed.
It helped to have three of them (Batenhorst, Orr and Rodriguez) on campus for the spring semester, and Cook credited the upperclassmen for working with the group over the summer teaching them drills in open gyms.
“I told the older players ‘You better make sure those freshmen aren't slowing us down,’ and they did a great job,” he said. “I think the freshmen have done an exceptional job integrating into practice. We haven't missed a beat.”
The highlight of the week from the freshman came from libero Lexi Rodriguez, who made a bump set off her shoulder after a shanked first touch.
“She set it perfectly and we killed it. It's magic,” Cook said.
While they make their mark during practice, the freshmen will be counted on early to contribute once competition starts in less than two weeks.
The most obvious place for the impact is at outside hitter. With only super senior Lexi Sun and junior Madi Kubik returning, at least one freshman will have to start. This week in practice, the Huskers have mixed up their lineups trying to figure out the best combination in the front row.
Cook said Sun, Krause and freshman Whitney Lauenstein have been working at opposite hitter. All three primarily played from the left pin previously, but occasionally switched sides. Cook said Batenhorst is the only outside hitter not training as an opposite because she’s better suited for the left pin.
For Krause, she’s gained experience as an opposite for the United States’ Under-20 national team this summer at the World Championships. She said she feels comfortable at the new position even though all the movements are flipped from what she’s used to.
Krause said she’s enjoyed the first week of practice as she’s focused on blocking and her footwork on the right side.
“Coming into my freshman season, I can't expect anything,” Krause said. “I have to earn everything that I'm given. Coach (Cook) has given me this chance to earn this spot so I think I'm just gonna take it and do what I can with it.”
Middle blocker Rylee Gray is also in the middle of a battle for playing time. Nebraska returns four middles from last season, but with Lauren Stivrins out indefinitely as she recovers from back surgery, the door is open for playing time for one of the others.
Cook said he has confidence in putting all four on the court, including Gray.
“I have no problem putting any of them in right now,” he said. “There's probably as tight of competition there right now as anywhere.”
At setter, Orr faces challenges not only from earning playing time from three-year starter Nicklin Hames but also recovering from a knee injury she suffered last fall. She spent the spring semester rehabbing at Nebraska and returned to on-court practice last week. Orr is eager to get back on the court after not playing volleyball for a year, but Cook said they were going to ease her in.
Even though she couldn’t play during the spring semester, Orr said she enjoyed being around the program and integrating into the Nebraska culture and putting all the recruiting hype behind them.
“We just put a lot of energy into what we're doing here at Nebraska because those titles are from high school and club volleyball,” Orr said. “Once you get here it's kind of like a reset. You’re a freshman and you're ready to learn from the seniors.”