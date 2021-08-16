Nebraska volleyball's freshmen aren't holding back Husker veterans

LINCOLN — Need a top recruit from the 2021 class? Nebraska has three of them.

Setter Kennedi Orr was rated as PrepVolleyball.com’s top recruit, while outside hitter Lindsay Krause was named the No. 1 prospect by VolleyballMag.com. Then there is outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, who earned Gatorade’s national volleyball player of the year.

But now that they are all on the same college team, those recruiting accolades don’t mean as much.

“We're all really competitive but I think we just try not to think about all the numbers and awards,” Batenhorst said. “We just play together and play for each other. I think that's what makes it so fun and that's what brings out the best of us.”

One thing all publications agree upon is that the Huskers hauled in the top recruiting class for 2021. This past week, the six members of that class completed their first week of fall practice and will play a key role — both on the court and in the practice gym — in determining the level of success NU achieves this fall.