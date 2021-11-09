Nebraska volleyball's Jaylen Reyes is 'at another level' compared to other recruiters

LINCOLN — While the rest of the Nebraska volleyball team received a day off for Election Day last Tuesday, Jaylen Reyes spent the day in the airport worrying about flight connection and making a good closing pitch.
Reyes, the Huskers' assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, flew to visit a prospect in Utah, hoping to make a compelling argument before National Letter of Intent day on Wednesday.
The last-minute trip, non-stop work ethic and willingness to do whatever it takes are reasons why NU coach John Cook called Reyes the best recruiter he’s ever worked with. Every time Nebraska has a day off, Cook said Reyes begs to get back on the road to recruit.
“I don't know if he sleeps, but he's got endless energy,” Cook said. “I’ve worked with some great recruiters on our staff here and he's at another level.”
Entering signing day, Nebraska is slated to add three players with its 2022 class: No. 1 rated Hayden Kubik, an outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa; No. 6 Bekka Allick, a middle blocker at Waverly, and walk-on Maisie Boesiger, a setter for Norris. All three are planning to graduate early and enroll at Nebraska in January.
The Huskers are also in the mix for Maggie Mendelson, who reclassified up a year three weeks ago. The 6-foot-5 middle blocker/post was ranked as the No. 2 2023 volleyball prospect by PrepVolleyball.com and the No. 20 2023 basketball recruit by ESPN.
While signing day is the celebration of the end of the recruiting process, most of Reyes’ work happens long before any phone call or official visit. Reyes said his approach to recruiting starts with showing a prospect that Nebraska is interested in them.
After a rule change two years ago, college coaches can’t have recruiting conversations with prospects until the summer after their sophomore year, but Reyes sifts through the hundreds of prospects and tries to get on their radar. This means being seen watching their matches at tournaments, following them on social media, inviting them to attend summer camps and talking to the people around them, including high school and club coaches.
Reyes’ vast network and connections pay off looking for future Huskers as tips about the next great recruit can come from anywhere. Whether that’s at tournaments or tips. For example, current 2023 commit Andi Jackson wasn’t ranked by any services but is coached by former Husker Christina Houghtelling Hudson.
Reyes grew up in the volleyball world with his father coaching women’s and men’s programs at Oregon State, Chaminade and Hawaii-Hilo in addition to being a long-time assistant at Hawaii.
Cook had not worked with Reyes before hiring him from BYU, where he transitioned straight from his playing career to coaching. However, Reyes already developed a reputation as one of the top recruiters in men’s volleyball and everyone that worked with Reyes raved about his non-stop energy.
Reyes' work ethic translates through relationship building and evaluating talent as well as tracking players and recalling that information about a prospect on command.
“We go to these huge convention centers and he knows who everybody is,” Cook said. “I will say, ‘Who's that?’ And he'll tell me the background and who she is. And then ‘Who's on this court?’ ‘Oh, that's so and so.’ I don't know if he's got a photographic memory, but he knows everybody.”
While relationships pick up when club teams have players that make it onto NU’s recruiting board, Reyes said he tries to build genuine friendships and have real conversations with everyone he interacts with.
Cook said Reyes also relates well to coaches, parents and high schoolers.
Colby Burleson, a co-director with Utah Hive Volleyball, said even though he’s had only a handful of conversations with Reyes, he liked the NU assistant’s attitude and approach.
“I think highly of Jaylen and his excitement, dedication and passion was something that was evident even in those limited interactions,” Burelson said.
Gretchen Orr, the mother of freshman setter Kennedi Orr, said she liked the constant communication from Reyes with the whole family even after they committed. Then, after Kennedi suffered an injury during her senior year, Reyes and other staff remained positive and checked in with her frequently.
Bergen Reilly, a 2023 setter commit, said she saw Reyes when he traveled to Mexico for the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U18 World Championship in September. While she was busy pulling out a five-set win against Argentina, Reyes sat with the parents of three Husker commits on the team.
“The parents just love Jaylen because he is such a personable guy,” she said. “That was one of our most intense games. So it was cool that he could be there.”
Boesiger said she enjoyed talking with Reyes and how much he cared about the sport and Nebraska. She visited the Devaney Center growing up and dreamed of playing volleyball for the Huskers, so she didn’t need a hard sales pitch, but liked how she connected with the coaches.
“You can see (Reyes’) passion, his love for volleyball, just having conversations with him,” she said. “It's amazing because everyone wants to play for a program that loves what they do, loves their coaches, loves their players. It’s just like a big family.”
As one recruiting class closes, Reyes will already be looking forward to the 2023 class and beyond. The Huskers already have four commitments from the current juniors, including three ranked in the top 15.
While he puts in the effort and time to be successful, Reyes said that his job is made easier by being at Nebraska. Everyone knows of the Huskers’ success and ability to develop players, which opens a lot of doors and helps get the attention of the best recruits in the country.