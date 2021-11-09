Nebraska volleyball's Jaylen Reyes is 'at another level' compared to other recruiters

Bergen Reilly, a 2023 setter commit, said she saw Reyes when he traveled to Mexico for the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U18 World Championship in September. While she was busy pulling out a five-set win against Argentina, Reyes sat with the parents of three Husker commits on the team.

“The parents just love Jaylen because he is such a personable guy,” she said. “That was one of our most intense games. So it was cool that he could be there.”

Boesiger said she enjoyed talking with Reyes and how much he cared about the sport and Nebraska. She visited the Devaney Center growing up and dreamed of playing volleyball for the Huskers, so she didn’t need a hard sales pitch, but liked how she connected with the coaches.

“You can see (Reyes’) passion, his love for volleyball, just having conversations with him,” she said. “It's amazing because everyone wants to play for a program that loves what they do, loves their coaches, loves their players. It’s just like a big family.”

As one recruiting class closes, Reyes will already be looking forward to the 2023 class and beyond. The Huskers already have four commitments from the current juniors, including three ranked in the top 15.