Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Sun is an Academic All-American

Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Sun was named a second-team Academic All-American on Monday.

Sun carries a 3.51 GPA and earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies in December. She's now working toward a master's in advertising and public relations.

She becomes the 24th Husker volleyball player to earn Academic All-America honors. The program has now collected 39 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in the country. Nebraska has produced an NCAA-leading 342 Academic All-Americans across all sports.

Sun is Nebraska volleyball's first Academic All-American since Kadie Rolfzen in 2016.

Sun is also an All-American on the court, twice receiving third-team honors. She led Nebraska this past season with 3.64 kills per set and also averaged 2.21 digs with a total of 43 blocks and a team-high 26 aces.

In May, Sun announced she will return to Nebraska for a fifth year of college volleyball and her fourth with the Huskers.

