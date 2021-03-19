Nebraska volleyball's new starting lineup has led to Huskers scoring more points

The Huskers’ goal is to score points 45 percent of the time and side out at 65 percent. In Wednesday’s sweep against Iowa, NU scored at 55 percent and sided out at 66 percent, meeting both goals — but the best rotations are with Stivrins in the lineup.

“We're finding right now when Lauren Stivrins is in the front row, those rotations have been better for us,” Cook said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. “The one thing about Lauren is she’s a great competitor and you want your best competitors out there as much as you can.”

The Huskers first used the new starting rotation on Feb. 21, two days after they suffered the first loss of the season, and have stuck with it since.

Nebraska has seen the results of having Stivrins on the court for quick starts. Last weekend against Ohio State, Stivrins scored four of the Huskers’ first five points in a set three times. It also helps that Stivrins is having a historic season on offense. For the season, the senior middle blocker is hitting .478, which is higher than Tracy’s Stall’s single-season record for hitting percentage of .473 in 2007.

The change in rotation also starts freshman Keonilei Akana, who is second on the team with 15 ace serves, at the service line.