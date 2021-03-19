Nebraska volleyball's new starting lineup has led to Huskers scoring more points

LINCOLN — The concept of getting Lauren Stivrins on the court as much as possible seems like a no-brain idea, but now Nebraska coach John Cook has the stats to back it up.
To start the year, Stivrins began matches on the bench as her spot in the rotation was in the back row. However, starting with their second Minnesota match, the Huskers changed their rotation beginning with the senior middle blocker in the front row.
In her four years at NU, Stivrins said she almost always heads to the bench for the first serve, but liked the new look.
“I thought that was super fun,” Stivrins said after the Minnesota match. “I think that we kind of needed a little jumpstart and that was great for us.”
The Huskers, which play Iowa for the second time this week Saturday at 6 p.m., have benefited from the change and started sets better during the last few weeks compared to earlier this season. According to the stats, Cook said Nebraska is scoring more points in the rotation with Stivrins and setter Nicklin Hames in the front row than others.
Cook breaks down all 12 rotations, the six rotations when NU is serving and the six when it's in serve receive. For each rotation, they track how well they pass, serve, side out and transition. Rotation 3, where Stivrins is in the front right, is one of the Huskers' highest-rated rotations.
The Huskers’ goal is to score points 45 percent of the time and side out at 65 percent. In Wednesday’s sweep against Iowa, NU scored at 55 percent and sided out at 66 percent, meeting both goals — but the best rotations are with Stivrins in the lineup.
“We're finding right now when Lauren Stivrins is in the front row, those rotations have been better for us,” Cook said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. “The one thing about Lauren is she’s a great competitor and you want your best competitors out there as much as you can.”
The Huskers first used the new starting rotation on Feb. 21, two days after they suffered the first loss of the season, and have stuck with it since.
Nebraska has seen the results of having Stivrins on the court for quick starts. Last weekend against Ohio State, Stivrins scored four of the Huskers’ first five points in a set three times. It also helps that Stivrins is having a historic season on offense. For the season, the senior middle blocker is hitting .478, which is higher than Tracy’s Stall’s single-season record for hitting percentage of .473 in 2007.
The change in rotation also starts freshman Keonilei Akana, who is second on the team with 15 ace serves, at the service line.
The Huskers have struggled in their old starting rotation — Rotation 1, where Hames in the back right and Stivrins is on the bench. That rotation leaves the right-side hitter, either Jazz Sweet or Riley Zuhn at the left pin, while Lexi Sun is also flipped on the right pin.
While Cook said he typically likes to start with Hames serving, the numbers show NU should do otherwise.
“It’s a significant difference,” Cook said. “Otherwise if it was equal, we would start in Rotation 1.”
Cook is trying to run more set plays, including one where the right-side hitter runs behind the back row and around the court to get to their usual attack position.
He said the key to running those types of plays is quality passing, but the benefit for the run-around play is even if they don’t get a kill on their first swing the Huskers are back in their normal position.
“We are constantly evaluating it,” Cook said. “If we have a rotation we are struggling in we will make adjustments. We’ll tweak it. We are constantly trying to make them all hit those goals.”