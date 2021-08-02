Nebraska volleyball's Olympians all advance to quarterfinals

The Olympians produced by Nebraska volleyball are all in the quarterfinals of their respective competitions.

The United States women's indoor team — featuring former Huskers Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson — battled Italy in their final preliminary match Sunday night and won in five sets. That victory, coupled with Russia's loss to Turkey early Monday morning, guaranteed the U.S. first place in its six-team group.

The Americans went 4-1 in pool play, with the only loss coming to Russia on Friday. Through six matches: Larson has 48 kills, six blocks and three aces; Wong-Orantes, the libero, has 52 digs; Robinson has nine kills, one block and one ace.

The U.S. will open single-elimination knockout play against Dominican Republic, which went 2-3 in its pool. The women's quarterfinals will be played Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and the U.S. match is scheduled for 11 p.m. Tuesday. The other three quarterfinal pairings: Brazil vs. Russia, South Korea vs. Turkey and Serbia vs. Italy.

Over on the sand, former Husker Sarah Pavan hasn't dropped a set through her first four matches. Representing Canada, she and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes swept a team from Spain on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals.