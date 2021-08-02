 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball's Olympians all advance to quarterfinals
VOLLEYBALL

Justine Wong-Orantes

Former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes has starred at libero for the U.S. volleyball team at the Tokyo Olympics.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at the Summer 2021 Olympians with Nebraska ties.

The Olympians produced by Nebraska volleyball are all in the quarterfinals of their respective competitions.

The United States women's indoor team — featuring former Huskers Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson — battled Italy in their final preliminary match Sunday night and won in five sets. That victory, coupled with Russia's loss to Turkey early Monday morning, guaranteed the U.S. first place in its six-team group.

The Americans went 4-1 in pool play, with the only loss coming to Russia on Friday. Through six matches: Larson has 48 kills, six blocks and three aces; Wong-Orantes, the libero, has 52 digs; Robinson has nine kills, one block and one ace.

The U.S. will open single-elimination knockout play against Dominican Republic, which went 2-3 in its pool. The women's quarterfinals will be played Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and the U.S. match is scheduled for 11 p.m. Tuesday. The other three quarterfinal pairings: Brazil vs. Russia, South Korea vs. Turkey and Serbia vs. Italy.

Over on the sand, former Husker Sarah Pavan hasn't dropped a set through her first four matches. Representing Canada, she and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes swept a team from Spain on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals.

Next up for Pavan is the Australian pair of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar, who are 3-1 in the competition thus far. That match is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A victory there would guarantee Pavan a spot in the semifinals and an opportunity to play for a medal after she was eliminated in the quarters in 2016.

