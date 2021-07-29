Nebraska volleyball's Olympians off to undefeated start, indoors and on the sand

Indoors and on the sand, former Husker volleyball players competing at the Tokyo Olympics are undefeated through the first six days of competition.

The United States women's indoor team moved to 3-0 with a five-set victory over Turkey on Thursday. That squad — which features former Huskers Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson — swept their first two opponents, Argentina and China, before getting pushed to the brink by Turkey.

The U.S. won the first two sets against Turkey before dropping the next two and heading to a decisive fifth set. The Americans ultimately held on for a 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12 victory.

The U.S. has two matches left in pool play. They'll face Russia (2-1) at 9:05 p.m. Saturday and Italy (3-0) at 9:05 p.m. Monday. The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played Wednesday.

The Americans have medaled in each of the last three Olympics, winning Bronze in 2016 and silver in 2012 and 2008.

Through three matches: Larson has 31 kills, three blocks and two service aces; Robinson has four kills and a block; and Wong-Orantes, the libero, has 33 digs.