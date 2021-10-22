Nebraska volleyball's schedule is about to get much tougher

“It doesn’t matter if you’re ranked or not in the Big Ten,” NU coach John Cook said. “You’re going to play a lot of really good teams in the Big Ten. It’s a way of life.”

The second left-side hitter will be key to Nebraska's success during the next few weeks.

Freshman Ally Batenhorst has started every Big Ten match, but she’s struggled at times. For every productive match (15 kills vs. Penn State, five kills on seven attacks against Indiana), she has one where she struggles (five kills and five errors at Iowa, a negative hitting percentage against Illinois).

Senior Lexi Sun has made late appearances in the last four matches, but hasn't looked like a two-time All-American. She has just five kills and four errors on 22 swings in those matches.

Cook said Sun, who has been seen wearing a back brace at times, is 100% healthy but hasn’t found a rhythm this year because it's more challenging to come off the bench.

“Those guys competed for a long time, and Ally was better,” Cook said. “Lexi rotates in there, and we're keeping her in there because at some point we're probably going to need her."