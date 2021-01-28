Nebraska volleyball's sellout streak may be on hold, but Huskers excited for 'home-court advantage'

LINCOLN — For 270 straight regular-season matches, the Nebraska volleyball team played in front of a sold-out crowd, the longest streak in women's athletics.
However, when the Huskers (2-0) host Northwestern on Friday evening, they will be greeted by an unfamiliar sound at home matches — silence.
Fifth-ranked Nebraska will play a pair of matches against Northwestern this weekend, starting at 6 p.m. both nights in front of just over a hundred family members.
Usually, nearly 8,000 fans fill the stands at Nebraska home matches. Last week, the starting lineup introductions before the Indiana matches were “very vanilla” and as of Tuesday coach John Cook didn’t know what was lined up for the home opener.
“I can’t visualize it because it will look like a practice with nobody in there,” Cook said. “But it will be nice to play at home.”
Dating back to 2001, the Huskers have played to a packed house, first at the 4,030-seat NU Coliseum and then the Devaney Center. Now, because of the pandemic, the sellout streak will go on pause during the spring season with no tickets being sold to the public.
The stands won’t be completely empty though.
Nebraska players and coaches will be allowed four tickets for their family to use and Northwestern can use a maximum of 64 tickets for family members.
Sophomore outside hitter Riley Zuhn said she thinks they will still have an advantage despite the limited number of fans because they practice in the same arena as the match.
“I’m just really excited to play at home,” Zuhn said. “It’s still a home-court advantage and it will be nice to have our families here at least even though we can’t have a lot of fans, we can still have some fans there.”
Cook called the Wildcats one of the most improved teams in the Big Ten from last season when they had 16 players start at least two matches. Northwestern finished the 2019 season winning three of its final four matches, including a season-ending upset of No. 17 Illinois.
Northwestern (2-0) features sophomore outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, who recorded 29 kills on a .404 hitting percentage in two sweeps against Rutgers last weekend. Led Thomas-Ailarra, the Wildcats return their top five attackers. They’ve switched from a two-setter system and gave sophomore Kiara McNulty full control of the offense.
“They were playing really well at the end of the season last year,” Cook said. “They have maybe the most dynamic outside in the conference. It is going to be a great test for us.”
The Huskers will welcome Megan Miller back to the Devaney Center. She played defensive specialist for Nebraska each of the past two seasons before transferring to Northwestern. Miller is now the Wildcats’ starting libero, averaging 3.17 digs per set.
Zuhn said she is looking forward to seeing her former teammate.
“I am sure there will be some trash talk all in fun going into it,” she said, “but we love Megan and it will be awesome to see her and play her.”