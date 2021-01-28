Nebraska volleyball's sellout streak may be on hold, but Huskers excited for 'home-court advantage'

Sophomore outside hitter Riley Zuhn said she thinks they will still have an advantage despite the limited number of fans because they practice in the same arena as the match.

“I’m just really excited to play at home,” Zuhn said. “It’s still a home-court advantage and it will be nice to have our families here at least even though we can’t have a lot of fans, we can still have some fans there.”

Cook called the Wildcats one of the most improved teams in the Big Ten from last season when they had 16 players start at least two matches. Northwestern finished the 2019 season winning three of its final four matches, including a season-ending upset of No. 17 Illinois.

Northwestern (2-0) features sophomore outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara, who recorded 29 kills on a .404 hitting percentage in two sweeps against Rutgers last weekend. Led Thomas-Ailarra, the Wildcats return their top five attackers. They’ve switched from a two-setter system and gave sophomore Kiara McNulty full control of the offense.

“They were playing really well at the end of the season last year,” Cook said. “They have maybe the most dynamic outside in the conference. It is going to be a great test for us.”