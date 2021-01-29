Nebraska volleyball's series against Northwestern postponed

LINCOLN — The wait for the return of Nebraska volleyball home matches will last one week longer.
The Huskers’ two-match series against Northwestern was postponed on Friday because of COVID issues in the Wildcats' program.
The announcement was sent out a little more than an hour before the first match was scheduled to start. The Huskers' first home match will now be on Feb. 5 against Maryland.
"We are disappointed for our fans that we won't be able to play this weekend, but the health and safety of everyone in the Northwestern volleyball program is what's most important, and we wish them all the best," NU coach John Cook said in a release.
Nebraska plans to work with Northwestern and the Big Ten Conference to identify possible dates to reschedule the two matches. Finding new dates might be challenging as Big Ten teams are playing two matches against the same opponent. The two teams could fit in their matches midweek or replace other matches where opponents run into COVID issues.
During the first weekend of Big Ten play, Penn State-Michigan was the only matches postponed. Both teams later announced they would take a longer break for health and safety reasons. The Nittany Lions won’t play Ohio State this weekend, while Michigan paused all athletic department activities for two weeks, including scheduled matches against Northwestern next weekend.
The other four Big Ten matches scheduled for Friday were played.
Earlier this week, Cook said he was concerned with the impact the virus could have on the season and it could “go like wildfire” through the Big Ten.
“So much of it is out of your control,” he said. “You can do everything right, which we are trying to do, and I think our players have done a pretty good job. You just have to keep your fingers crossed.”