Nebraska's backup setters ready to fill in for Nicklin Hames

LINCOLN — When Kennedi Orr arrived on campus to start practicing with the Nebraska volleyball team, she received a special setter shirt with all the position group’s catchphrases and mottos. It also includes each player’s nickname on the back.
The back of Orr’s shirt read TBD — To Be Determined.
It’s fitting in many ways because when the No. 1 2021 recruit arrived at Nebraska in January, her future was still up in the air. She hadn’t played volleyball for several months after suffering a knee injury in the fall and instead was focused on rehabbing after enrolling early.
Also, she didn’t have a nickname.
“They had the t-shirts ready when I got here and they were like ‘You need one,' but I didn't have a nickname yet so it was TBD,” Orr said. “It was just a combination of not playing volleyball and not having a nickname.”
Flash forward to this weekend, Orr, who still doesn't have a nickname, will start to determine her career path. She will share the setting duties with sophomore Anni Evans as Nebraska opens its 2021 season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Colgate at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska's original scheduled opener for Friday morning was canceled on Thursday when Tulsa announced it was suspending all team activities because of positive COVID-19 cases and the necessary quarantining of other players.
Orr’s time on the court will come earlier than anticipated after senior Nicklin Hames suffered an ankle injury during the fourth set of the Red-White scrimmage last Saturday. The good news for the Huskers is she didn’t suffer any broken bones or ligament tears.
“I feel ready," Orr said, "especially since two weeks of two-a-days and then this past week, they've really been preparing us.”
Last week, Cook said Orr was practicing at 90 percent as she worked her way back to full strength. Orr said the two-a-day practices were a grind, but she feels stronger after they scaled back to one practice once school started.
Cook said he doesn’t know what system they will run this week, but they are prepared to run a 5-1 or a 6-2, and the Huskers are comfortable with either setter. During the scrimmage, Orr and Evans played in a modified 5-2 with Orr in the front row and Evans subbing in for the back row.
Even though Hames won’t be playing she’s advised the other two setters on how to handle playing in a live match.
“I think both of us are ready to go, and either of those roles and we're gonna be there and help each other along the way,” Evans said.
Evans and Orr bring different strengths to the court. Evans has an extra year of practice, but she’s in the same position as Orr never playing in front of a crowd at a match at the Devaney Center. She also has a built-in connection with freshman Whitney Lauenstein after they played together at Waverly High School.
Evans’ level-headed approach helps her run the offense and be a leader on the court.
“Anni just does such a great job of taking control of a team with energy and just being consistent with her sets,” Orr said.
Even though Orr is less experienced, she plays more physically and has a bigger presence at the net at 6-foot, three inches taller than Evans.
Cook says she does things in practice that he hasn’t seen other setters do and plays more like male setters. The Eagan, Minnesota, native has large hands which allow her to quickly set the ball all over the court from a variety of positions.
“She’s got a gift with her hands and what she can do,” Cook said. “She can really fling the ball around. It's one of the reasons we wanted to recruit her because I can't remember the last time I saw a setter that could do that in girls volleyball.”