Nebraska's backup setters ready to fill in for Nicklin Hames

Orr’s time on the court will come earlier than anticipated after senior Nicklin Hames suffered an ankle injury during the fourth set of the Red-White scrimmage last Saturday. The good news for the Huskers is she didn’t suffer any broken bones or ligament tears.

“I feel ready," Orr said, "especially since two weeks of two-a-days and then this past week, they've really been preparing us.”

Last week, Cook said Orr was practicing at 90 percent as she worked her way back to full strength. Orr said the two-a-day practices were a grind, but she feels stronger after they scaled back to one practice once school started.

Cook said he doesn’t know what system they will run this week, but they are prepared to run a 5-1 or a 6-2, and the Huskers are comfortable with either setter. During the scrimmage, Orr and Evans played in a modified 5-2 with Orr in the front row and Evans subbing in for the back row.

Even though Hames won’t be playing she’s advised the other two setters on how to handle playing in a live match.

“I think both of us are ready to go, and either of those roles and we're gonna be there and help each other along the way,” Evans said.