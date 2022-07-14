Nebraska's Bekka Allick draws from family experience while working with Special Olympics

LINCOLN — Nebraska freshman Bekka Allick thought her players looked too comfortable.

They were learning the basics fast, succeeding with one-hand bumps. So Allick, one of 12 NU volleyball players who participated in Monday’s Unified Volleyball Camp with Special Olympics Nebraska, issued a challenge: Use both hands.

She knew from experience that they could handle it.

Allick’s autistic brother, Kalev, plays basketball for Waverly. Her great aunt Susie, who had Down syndrome and died in 2015, worked several jobs at Nishna Productions in Shenandoah, Iowa, which helps people with disabilities find work and social activities. And her mother, Colleen Ziegelbein, has taught special education since 2013. Bekka often assisted her mother in class, guided by Ziegelbein’s special education mantra.

“They just want to be treated like everybody else.”

“I'm gonna try and treat them like I do all my athletes that I work with or coach,” Allick said Monday. “I’m trying to push you because I know that if you come in and you work hard and you deserve that extra attention, not for special needs, but because you should be pushed in the gym.”

The family’s relationship with the special needs community, or, as Ziegelbein says, “people who do life different,” began with Susie, Ziegelbein’s aunt. Susie lived next door to Ziegelbein’s childhood home in College Springs, Iowa. She loved professional wrestling — particularly Hulk Hogan — rock and roll music, and big, chunky puzzles that featured vibrant colors.

Living next to Susie taught Ziegelbein patience, respect and empathy — “not pity,” Ziegelbein said. If Susie needed help, Ziegelbein was happy to provide it.

“But you don’t talk down to them,” she said. “You just meet them at their level.”

Susie loved to talk about her day, so Ziegelbein (and, later, Bekka) listened. They did puzzles with her, too.

Too often, Bekka says, strangers ignore a person with special needs because they don’t understand the best way to communicate. Bekka knows proper method is to “listen and observe,” just like Ziegelbein taught her.

“They appreciate the attention,” Bekka said. “They appreciate somebody who talks to them.”

The same logic applies to Kalev, who was born 13 months after Bekka and her twin sister, Hannah. Ziegelbein said the trio “functions like triplets,” which sometimes results in Kalev and Bekka “butting heads.”

They’ve fought over who sits shotgun or who takes the next shower. During the pandemic, when five of Ziegelbein’s six children lived at home, she divided the house into stations — one for showering, one for working out, one for watching movies, one for internet usage — to avoid conflict.

“When you live with someone, they drive you nuts,” Ziegelbein said. “You see that annoying side of things. I think that taught (Bekka) a lot of patience.”

So did working with Ziegelbein’s students, who over the years have been big fans of Bekka. She became a “positive peer role model” for one student whom she helped walk to class. She gifted nail polish to another student Bekka deemed “a beauty guru.” She always commented on Bekka’s outfits.

“I would (answer) her with a compliment, even when she’s being sassy,” Bekka said.

Other students weren’t as courteous. Bekka remembers kids laughing at special needs students running through the hallways. She remembers them singing “My Little Pony” songs in another student’s ear, knowing that she had to finish singing a song every time she heard one.

“All the kids were laughing at her and she didn't know what's going on,” Bekka said. “She thought it was fine because everyone was enjoying themselves. And it's really frustrating because there's a difference between laughing at someone and laughing with them, and they’re not aware enough to laugh with you.”

Bekka longs for a day where the laughing stops, where people like Aunt Susie, Kalev and her mother’s students are clued into the jokes. She was thinking about them Monday as she coached her Special Olympics players. She thought her mom would be proud, and she knew her mom would critique her coaching.

She always has a few pointers. And they often convey the same idea: Push harder.