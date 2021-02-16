Nebraska's 'flexibility' of attacking options allows John Cook to give opponents a variety of looks

LINCOLN — They're decisions Nebraska coach John Cook doesn’t like to make, but he’s fortunate to deal with this year.
During a season of back-to-back matches against the same team, Nebraska has two capable starters at both middle blocker and right side, which gives the Huskers options to give opponents different looks.
“Sometimes as a coach, you don't want many decisions, you just want them to play and don't worry about it,” Cook said. “We've got a couple of different ways we can go about it. It's nice to have those options and that's what we've been training.”
Against Rutgers, No. 4 Nebraska played six attacking players with junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey and sophomore outside hitter Riley Zuhn starting on Friday. On Saturday, junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach started and senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet came on in relief after Zuhn struggled early.
Sweet played well in her most extensive action of the season with eight kills on a .429 hitting percentage and two blocks in three sets. After starting each of the past two seasons, Sweet had only been used twice this season in a double switch to replace setter Nicklin Hames in the front row. Despite the lack of game time, Cook liked what he saw from the left-handed Sweet.
“She looked really confident to make some really good swings,” he said. “That's what we want from her.”
Meanwhile, Zuhn is averaging more than two kills per set and, at 6-foot-5, provides a bigger defensive presence often against the opponent's best attacker.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said besides their playing style they each bring different personalities to the court. Zuhn has an abundance of energy and is a big block, while Sweet is composed and tactical with her approach, Stivrins said.
“I think that with both of them you can't go wrong, both very talented volleyball players,” Stivrins said. "I think it is really cool that we have that type of flexibility."
In the middle, Caffey is a more explosive offensive player, while Schwarzenbach, who is five inches taller at 6-5, has been one of the Huskers' best blockers in her three seasons at NU. Cook said he is trying to find the right balance between the two.
Caffey has started four matches, while Schwarzenbach got the nod in the other two, which were both the second match of back-to-backs. Cook tried to sub Caffey in the fourth set against Rutgers, but she struggled to find a rhythm and Schwarzenbach.
Cook said because each player brings such a different style, it could help the Huskers provide different looks for their two-match series against Big Ten opponents.
“We want to try to highlight the strengths depending on who we're playing what we need, and then we can adjust,” Cook said. “We can have people play and move people in and out. We feel pretty comfortable doing it.”
Weathering adversity
The Huskers had a little bit longer stay in New Jersey after their match on Saturday. Even though their match ended around 6 p.m., they were forced to stay another night on the East Coast because of a snow storm.
Stivrins said they used the extra time together to bond by getting ice cream or walking around the hotel. She was joined by Lexi Sun, Schwarzenbach and a few graduate managers for a movie night in their film room.
“That is what makes our team special is even though we had an unfortunate situation like that, we were still able to make the most of it,” she said.
After a quick practice on Sunday morning in New Jersey, the Huskers eventually arrived home that night. As a result of the delayed flight, they were forced to take Monday off and push back their preparations for No. 5 Minnesota by a day.
When they did return to the Devaney Center on Tuesday, the Huskers were greeted by the bone-chilling cold and an early-morning blackout at the Devaney Center, which lasted about an hour. Cook said he didn’t know if those would continue but was hopeful they could practice.
“We’ll practice in the cold, but we got to have some lights in the Devaney,” he said.
Stivrins, a Scottsdale, Ariz., native, said she is just trying to deal with the cold as best she can.
“I try so hard not to cry,” she said. “Oh my gosh, it's just so miserable but I'm just putting on layers on layers on layers and trying to get through it. It's not fun, but it's an experience. Lexi put on her (Instagram) story today, it's character building and I’m just going to leave it at that.”