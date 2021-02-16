Nebraska's 'flexibility' of attacking options allows John Cook to give opponents a variety of looks

Meanwhile, Zuhn is averaging more than two kills per set and, at 6-foot-5, provides a bigger defensive presence often against the opponent's best attacker.

Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said besides their playing style they each bring different personalities to the court. Zuhn has an abundance of energy and is a big block, while Sweet is composed and tactical with her approach, Stivrins said.

“I think that with both of them you can't go wrong, both very talented volleyball players,” Stivrins said. "I think it is really cool that we have that type of flexibility."

In the middle, Caffey is a more explosive offensive player, while Schwarzenbach, who is five inches taller at 6-5, has been one of the Huskers' best blockers in her three seasons at NU. Cook said he is trying to find the right balance between the two.

Caffey has started four matches, while Schwarzenbach got the nod in the other two, which were both the second match of back-to-backs. Cook tried to sub Caffey in the fourth set against Rutgers, but she struggled to find a rhythm and Schwarzenbach.

Cook said because each player brings such a different style, it could help the Huskers provide different looks for their two-match series against Big Ten opponents.