Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames make All-Big Ten volleyball first team

In the individual honors, Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy was named the Big Ten player of the year. Other honorees included Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley (setter), Purdue’s Jena Otec (defensive), Ohio State’s Emily Londot (freshman) and Jen Flynn Oldenburg (coach).

Stivrins leads the Big Ten with a hitting percentage of .471, which trails Tracy Stalls’ percentage of .473 in 2007 as the best mark for Nebraska in the rally-scoring era. The 6-foot-4 senior is fourth in the nation this year and is the 10th-best rate in NCAA history since it switched to 25-point sets in 2008.

The Huskers have used Stivrins in more ways than previous years, including swinging from the pins and different spots on the net.

“It's insane how she just gets better and better every year,” Hames said. “Even if she had a great year last year she's doing better this year. She just worked so hard.”

Sun was named Big Ten player of the week twice during the 11-week regular season.

The 6-foot-2 senior also benefited from the more-creative approach to offense. She diversified her attack and emerged as the Huskers' top offensive threat with 3.82 kills per set. She’s also one of the more complete players in the league. With her blocks and aces, Sun is fourth in the Big Ten with 4.53 points per set.