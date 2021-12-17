Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez named AVCA freshman of the year

Nebraska Lexi Rodriguez's hauled in another award Friday, when the libero was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association's national freshman of the year.

Rodriguez is the first libero in AVCA history to earn top freshman honors and the second Husker to be named freshman of the year, joining four-time All-American Sarah Pavan (2004). Rodriguez was named as a first-team AVCA All-American earlier this week, becoming NU's 49th first-teamer.

In a season in which Rodriguez was also the Big Ten defensive player of the year, she has averaged 4.41 digs and 1.11 assists per set with 16 aces. She had at least 15 digs in 18 matches and 20-plus eight times, helping NU limit opposing teams to .147 hitting, which is ninth nationally.