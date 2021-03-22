Nebraska's Lexi Sun named Big Ten player of the week for second time in a month

Nebraska's Lexi Sun was named Big Ten player of the week for the second time this month.

The first honor came two weeks ago after NU swept Illinois twice. This time she was recognized for helping lead the Huskers to a pair of sweeps over Iowa.

Sun had 26 kills over the two matches last week with a .408 hitting percentage. She also had 18 digs, four blocks and two aces.

This season, Sun leads the team with 195 kills (3.98 per set) and 16 aces. She has a .258 hitting percentage for the year.

Nebraska (12-2), which stayed at No. 5 in this week's rankings, returns to action later this week with a pair of road matches at Michigan (4-5) on Thursday and Friday.

Photos: Nebraska vs. Iowa

