Nebraska's Lexi Sun named Big Ten player of the week

Nebraska senior Lexi Sun was named the Big Ten volleyball player of the week.

Sun helped lead the Huskers to a pair of sweeps last weekend at Illinois. She averaged 5.17 kills per set while hitting .315 in those two matches. She also had nine digs, five blocks and a service ace.

Her 17 kills in Friday's win tied a season high. She then had 14 kills the next day.

This is Sun's first Big Ten weekly award. This season she's averaging 3.94 kills and 2.33 digs per set.

Nebraska (9-1) stayed at No. 4 in this week's national rankings, joined in the top five by No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 5 Minnesota. The Huskers return to action Friday and Saturday at home against No. 11 Ohio State, which moved up eight spots in the rankings after beating No. 12 Penn State on Wednesday.

Both matches this weekend will be televised — Friday at 6 p.m. on NET and Saturday at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Photos: Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.