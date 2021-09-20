Needing consistency for Nebraska volleyball, John Cook settles on starting lineup

LINCOLN — John Cook has finally settled on a starting lineup.

After four weeks of tinkering, Cook said Monday he knows the lineup he'll use to start Big Ten play this week — he just wasn’t ready to publicly reveal it yet.

He said settling on a consistent group going forward will allow the team to gel so players aren’t looking over their shoulder when they make mistakes.

“There's a saying, ‘Men battle to bond, and women bond to battle.’ By mixing things up like that, we don't get that core group that they're used to having,” Cook said. “I can look them in the eye and say I've given everybody a chance, and that was part of the risk, and now we know we have to dial it up.”

Nebraska has appeared to settle into a rotation in the back row with freshman Lexi Rodriguez playing libero in every match, sophomore Keonilei Akana subbing in for the opposite hitter, and junior Kenzie Knuckles playing back row for an outside hitter.

At setter, Nicklin Hames has played every match since she returned from an ankle injury that kept her out the first week. Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach are locked in at middle blocker until Lauren Stivrins returns from her back injury.

The only uncertainty left is at the pins.