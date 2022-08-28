'Newcomer' Kaitlyn Hord is finding her grove just fine for Nebraska

LINCOLN — She's a new name on Nebraska's roster, but it's not like Kaitlyn Hord is an unknown. And after the first weekend of matches for the top-ranked Huskers, she seems to fitting in with her new team just fine.

Hord was named Ameritas Players Challenge MVP after the Huskers swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tulsa on Friday then Pepperdine on Saturday, flashing the net prowess that made her a three-time All-American and four-time All-Big Ten pick at Penn State.

In her first match as a Husker, the 6-foot-4 middle blocker recorded five kills on .833 hitting with seven of NU's 24 blocks. Not to mention the high praise she drew from coach John Cook.

“I would pay to watch her play,” he said. “She's really smooth and doesn’t panic. ... I would want her as a teammate.”

Her teammates agree, with outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein complimenting Hord's calming presence and expertise.

“You can tell that she’s done it before,” Lauenstein said.

Hord finished the tournament with six blocks against the Wave, leading her team all three matches in that category. Overall, she averaged 1.78 kills per set, 2.00 blocks and hit .375 as NU improved to 3-0.

Though she's only been with the Huskers since graduating this summer, there is already a synergy on court. The next step, Hord said, is finding her place as a team leader. But she's already leading by example, and is looking forward to more time on court with her teammates.

“It was great playing with these girls,” Hord said. “It just brings a smile to my face so I couldn't be happier.”