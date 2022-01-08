Nicklin Hames' dad says she's back at Nebraska in 2022 — in a new role

“She’ll be in a different position as well,” James Hames said. “In terms of her setting, and what she’s done there, it’s like, yeah, she can do that if that’s what’s necessary, but she had her time.”

“Nicklin’s going to be there to help facilitate whatever needs to happen to make her the best (Orr) can be and for the team to be the best they can be,” Jason Hames said. “And if that means her playing a different position — which is what they’re looking at — then that’s what she’s going to do. It’s going to be a grad assistant maybe year after that, where she’s a grad assistant and gets some coaching experience under a guy like Coach Cook and Jaylen (Reyes) and kind of learns the ropes and the ins and outs from that side and goes into coaching from there. I think that’s kind of what the plan looks like…the coaching aspect seems to excite her.”