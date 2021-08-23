 Skip to main content
Nicklin Hames not expected to play for Nebraska volleyball this weekend after injury
VOLLEYBALL

Nicklin Hames not expected to play for Nebraska volleyball this weekend after injury

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball setter Nicklin Hames isn't expected to play in this weekend's trio of matches, coach John Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference, but she's not expected to be out long term.

She appeared to turn her ankle in Saturday's Red-White scrimmage on what Cook described as a "freak play." She left the floor after the injury and did not return.

But Cook said Hames did not tear any ligaments in her ankle or break any bones. "So that's good news," he said.

Hames, a senior, was a second-team All-American last season and has been the starter for all of her time at NU.

Cook said he doesn't yet know who will start in Hames' place, or if Nebraska may change its system to play without a setter. 

One potential replacement is freshman Kennedi Orr, who was ranked the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class. Orr enrolled early and was with the Huskers for the 2021 season, but NCAA rules did not allow her to participate. The other setter on Nebraska's roster is sophomore Anni Evans of Waverly.

The Huskers open the season Friday at 11 a.m. against Tulsa in the Devaney Center.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

