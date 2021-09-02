Nicklin Hames set to play this weekend for Nebraska volleyball

Senior setter Nicklin Hames is set to play this weekend for Nebraska after missing the opening weekend with an ankle injury. NU coach John Cook said they'll still likely run a 5-1 and 6-2 system and try to manage Hames’ workload.

More good news for the Huskers came on Thursday as senior Lauren Stivrins took her first swings in practice as she recovers from back surgery. The All-American middle blocker doesn't have a timeline yet for an on-court return.

"Today was a baby step," Cook said. “We will see how she feels tomorrow and then baby step again and just see how fast we can progress.”

Mix and match

With three matches during the weekend, Cook said he will try a few different looks. With the full lineup available, NU will have plenty of depth at all positions. The Huskers used all 12 players in their first two matches but now will also have Hames and freshmen outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and middle blocker Rylee Gray available.

I'm curious who's going to continue to step up," Cook said. "That's going to be my thing. Who's going to act like they want to be out there? We're going to try to play a lot of people."

Skutt standouts