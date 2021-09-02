Nicklin Hames set to play this weekend for Nebraska volleyball

Senior setter Nicklin Hames is set to play this weekend for Nebraska after missing the opening weekend with an ankle injury. NU coach John Cook said they'll still likely run a 5-1 and 6-2 system and try to manage Hames’ workload.
More good news for the Huskers came on Thursday as senior Lauren Stivrins took her first swings in practice as she recovers from back surgery. The All-American middle blocker doesn't have a timeline yet for an on-court return.
"Today was a baby step," Cook said. “We will see how she feels tomorrow and then baby step again and just see how fast we can progress.”
Mix and match
With three matches during the weekend, Cook said he will try a few different looks. With the full lineup available, NU will have plenty of depth at all positions. The Huskers used all 12 players in their first two matches but now will also have Hames and freshmen outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and middle blocker Rylee Gray available.
I'm curious who's going to continue to step up," Cook said. "That's going to be my thing. Who's going to act like they want to be out there? We're going to try to play a lot of people."
Skutt standouts
Three Omaha Skutt graduates will be in the Devaney Center this weekend. Setter Allie Gray returns to the state with Arizona State, while outside hitter Shayla McCormick will suit up for UNO. Outside hitter Lindsay Krause will play for Nebraska. The trio won four state championships while playing for the Skyhawks.
Krause said she hung out with Shayla during the summer but only saw Gray when they faced off in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match in July.
With each team playing three matches during the two days and COVID protocols, they won’t have a chance to hang out off the court.
“I’ve been looking forward to it,” Krause said about seeing her former teammates. “We are probably not going to spend any time together, but we are going to take a picture together in our jerseys, so that’ll be super cool.”
Krause said she expects a lot of Skutt fans to be in the stands, but one group not there will be Skyhawks coach Renee Saunders and the current team. The Skyhawks are playing in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Florida this weekend.