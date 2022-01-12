Nicklin Hames wants what's best for Nebraska volleyball's future

Hames said this past year, she grew a lot and came to terms that her full-time setting days are behind her. She knew that as part of her return she would need to find new ways to contribute, which could mean playing back row, being a serving specialist or just helping off the court. Hames said she also wanted to come back after the Huskers came up three points short in the national title match for the second time in four years. She’s eager for another shot at a championship, especially with the Final Four in Omaha.

“I've had my time and I've done it for four years,” Hames said. “Coming back, I knew that was how it was going to be. I'm in all the way and I just want to help this team. That's what's best for the future of this program. I just want to help get this program a national championship this next year.

"If that means I'm cheering on the bench, that’s great.”

While she hasn’t talked to Orr about the decision, Hames said they will start working together once classes start next week. She said she hopes Orr will be able to look to her for help with her transition into the full-time starting job.