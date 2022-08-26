No. 1 Nebraska volleyball opens season 2-0, sweeping Tulsa and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball followed up a season-opening sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of Tulsa on Friday.

The Huskers opened the first set trading points back and forth with the Golden Hurricane.

But NU broke the set open after being tied at 10-10 with a 12-3 run.

Tulsa rallied to score three straight points, but the deficit was too much for the Hurricane to overcome. Nebraska captured the first set 25-15.

The Huskers hit .385 in Game 1 and were led by Whitney Lauenstein with nine kills.

NU's momentum from the first set carried into the second, as the Huskers opened on a 6-1 run before the Hurricane called a timeout.

Tulsa scored on a Arianna Mongare kill coming out of the break, but the Huskers' dominance continued with Nebraska going on runs of 3-0 (Lexi Rodriguez serving) and 7-0 (Nicklin Hames serving) to stretch the lead to 13 points.

Like the first set Tulsa rallied, but Nebraska's lead held.

NU held the Hurricane to 12 points in the second set as the Huskers hit .375 in the set, led by Madi Kubik with seven kills.

Behind nine serves by Anni Evans, Nebraska grabbed a 9-2 advantage early in the final set.

While Tulsa rallied, the Huskers continued to hold at least a six-point lead for the remainder of the set.

Nebraska closed on a 6-2 run to finish 2-0 for the day.

The Huskers will be back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. against Pepperdine.

Nebraska 3, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball opened its season with a sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-15, 25-16, 25-9.

Nebraska's season opened wit Islander Kyndal Payne serving the ball into the net, which the Huskers followed with a Kenzie Knuckles service error of their own.

But Nebraska wasted no time breaking open the match, going on a 9-2 run to give NU at 10-3 advantage. Corpus Christi went on a 4-0 run to pull within five, but the Islanders never got closer as Nebraska claimed the first set 25-15.

The Huskers hit .450 in the first set led by 4 kills from Madi Kubik. NU also finished the set with five service errors.

Nebraska grabbed an early lead in the second set, opening with a 9-2 run before an Islanders' timeout.

The Huskers won the next point coming out the break and, despite trading points back and forth with Corpus Christi, kept at least a seven point advantage until late in the set.

The Islanders closed the gap to six at 19-13, but the Huskers closed on a 6-3 run to claim the second set.

Kaityln Hord finished with five blocks in the set; Nebraska had 7 and hit .294.

The Huskers opened the final set with at 17-5 run, with Nicklin Hames serving nine straight points.

The deficit proved too much for the Islanders to overcome as Corpus Christi never pulled within 11 after that, and Nebraska finished the season-opening sweep with Hayden Kubik's first career kill.

The Huskers hit .388 in the match as Madi Kubik led NU with 11 kills.