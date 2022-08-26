No. 1 Nebraska volleyball opens season with sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

No. 1 Nebraska volleyball opened its season with a sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-15, 25-16, 25-9.

Nebraska's season opened wit Islander Kyndal Payne serving the ball into the net, which the Huskers followed with a Kenzie Knuckles service error of their own.

But Nebraska wasted no time breaking open the match, going on a 9-2 run to give NU at 10-3 advantage. Corpus Christi went on a 4-0 run to pull within five, but the Islanders never got closer as Nebraska claimed the first set 25-15.

The Huskers hit .450 in the first set led by 4 kills from Madi Kubik. NU also finished the set with five service errors.

Nebraska grabbed an early lead in the second set, opening with a 9-2 run before an Islanders' timeout.

The Huskers won the next point coming out the break and, despite trading points back and forth with Corpus Christi, kept at least a seven point advantage until late in the set.

The Islanders closed the gap to six at 19-13, but the Huskers closed on a 6-3 run to claim the second set.

Kaityln Hord finished with five blocks in the set; Nebraska had 7 and hit .294.

The Huskers opened the final set with at 17-5 run, with Nicklin Hames serving nine straight points.

The deficit proved too much for the Islanders to overcome as Corpus Christi never pulled within 11 after that, and Nebraska finished the season-opening sweep with Hayden Kubik's first career kill.

The Huskers hit .388 in the match as Madi Kubik led NU with 11 kills.