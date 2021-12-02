No. 10 Nebraska is ready to open NCAA tournament against Campbell and its unique offense

LINCOLN — It’s understandable if the Campbell volleyball team has a few nerves before it takes on Nebraska in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
After all, this is the Fighting Camels first-ever NCAA appearance and they will be greeted by more than 8,000 fans in the Devaney Center, which is almost more people that watched their 30 matches combined this season.
To help prepare for an atmosphere they’ve never experienced before, Campbell pumped crowd noise into its practice to prepare for their opening round match against No. 10 Nebraska at 7 p.m.
“They're trying to get prepared for what it's going to be like to play in the Devaney, but I don't know if there's anything like it until you actually play in that environment,” junior outside hitter Madi Kubik said.
The tenth-seeded Huskers (21-7) will open the tournament against Campbell Friday at 7 p.m. Florida State and Kansas State will play the first match of the day at 4:30 p.m. The winners of those matches will meet Saturday at 7 p.m.
NU coach John Cook isn’t taking the Big South champions lightly. In fact, he admitted that he will likely be nervous before first serve.
“This is what we play for,” Cook said on Thursday. “We try to get to this point and now get on a six-match winning streak. But you got to take care of business and we have to take care of business tomorrow night.”
Junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles said she doesn’t get nervous for these matches but is excited for the opportunity ahead of them.
“I feel like it’s closer and closer to getting to the goal that we've been working towards for a while now,” she said.
At the beginning of this week, most of the Nebraska volleyball team had not heard of Campbell University, but they learned about the Camels' unique offense during film study.
Campbell (21-9) only has four players 6-foot or taller and relies on scrappy defense and a two-setter offense where the hitters attack from unusual spots on the court. Cook said their middle blockers hit from the pins, while the outside hitters attack from the middle.
“They run people all over the place,” he said. “It's kind of confusing in a way because we don't see that in the Big 10. We'll have to prepare well and make sure our players don't get caught up in all that.”
While they spend Thursday’s practice preparing for Campbell, the Huskers spend most of their week focusing on cutting down mistakes and improving play on their side of the net.
Now that it’s the postseason, Cook said will have a lot shorter leash for players who are struggling.
During the last two weeks of the regular season, NU rotated senior Lexi Sun and Ally Batenhorst at outside hitter and freshmen Lindsay Krause and Whitney Lauenstein both saw playing time at opposite. Cook said he’s played a lot of people to keep them fresh late in the season in case they need to step into a match.
“At this point of the year, if you're not getting it done, we'll give somebody else a shot,” he said. “This isn't about okay, we're gonna trust you for a while and let you work through this. This is do or die at this point.”
Kubik said while their season could end at any point now that the postseason has started, they are focusing on the task at hand and playing with more urgency as well as joy.
Kubik said they’ve spent time this week working on out-of-system setting, having pin hitters create shots when in difficult positions and managing their misses on serve receive. She said if Nebraska thumps its serves, success will follow.
“If we get them out-of-system, we will win,” Kubik said.