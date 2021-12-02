No. 10 Nebraska is ready to open NCAA tournament against Campbell and its unique offense

Junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles said she doesn’t get nervous for these matches but is excited for the opportunity ahead of them.

“I feel like it’s closer and closer to getting to the goal that we've been working towards for a while now,” she said.

At the beginning of this week, most of the Nebraska volleyball team had not heard of Campbell University, but they learned about the Camels' unique offense during film study.

Campbell (21-9) only has four players 6-foot or taller and relies on scrappy defense and a two-setter offense where the hitters attack from unusual spots on the court. Cook said their middle blockers hit from the pins, while the outside hitters attack from the middle.

“They run people all over the place,” he said. “It's kind of confusing in a way because we don't see that in the Big 10. We'll have to prepare well and make sure our players don't get caught up in all that.”

While they spend Thursday’s practice preparing for Campbell, the Huskers spend most of their week focusing on cutting down mistakes and improving play on their side of the net.

Now that it’s the postseason, Cook said will have a lot shorter leash for players who are struggling.