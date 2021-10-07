No. 10 Nebraska volleyball is 'fired up' to take on No. 12 Penn State

The 10th-ranked Huskers haven’t played at Penn State since Oct. 13, 2018, when they lost in five sets. NU has four players still on its roster that appeared in that match, while the Nittany Lions have three.

Even though Nebraska (10-3) has dominated the recent history of the rivalry winning nine of the last 10 meetings, seven of those matches went five sets including PSU’s lone win.

“We always know it's gonna be a battle and a lot of fun,” Hames said. “They really compete hard if you watch their team. I mean they compete their butts off, and a lot of respect to them for that. We're all very competitive and so overall the game is really enjoyable.”

Hames said they will talk to the underclassmen who haven’t played in an environment like they’ll see at Penn State. However, she feels confident they'll be ready for whatever awaits them.

Since losing in last year’s regional semifinal to Texas, the Nittany Lions received an injection of talent from two outside hitter transfers: Erika Pritchard (Maryland) and Adanna Rollins (Minnesota). Pritchard, who didn’t play in the last two matches because of an injury, was first-team all-conference last season, while Rollins made the second team.