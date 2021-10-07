No. 10 Nebraska volleyball is 'fired up' to take on No. 12 Penn State

There is no escaping the Penn State student section.
The students at Rec Hall sit less than 10 yards from the playing surface filled with members of the men’s volleyball team and other students, who like to carry on one-sided conversations with any visitors.
For as rowdy as the student section can be, Lauren Stivrins said she enjoys the atmosphere.
“They love to just tell you exactly what you don't want to hear and point out where you went wrong,” Stivrins said about the Penn State fans. “It's gonna be chaotic and it's gonna be intense and it's gonna be fun.”
For the first time in 22 months, Nebraska will play in front of a hostile environment when it travels to No. 12 Penn State (11-3) for a match Friday at 6 p.m. The match features the only two remaining undefeated Big Ten teams, both are 4-0, in front of a raucous White Out crowd at Rec Hall.
This will be the Huskers’ fourth road match this year, but they played in front of a mixed audience against Creighton and small crowds at Stanford (2,332) and Northwestern (1,233). NU’s visit to Happy Valley in 2018 attracted more than 5,000 fans.
“They're literally right on the court so they were always on our side right next to us,” senior setter Nicklin Hames said. “They were super close, and they say some, um, kind things.”
The 10th-ranked Huskers haven’t played at Penn State since Oct. 13, 2018, when they lost in five sets. NU has four players still on its roster that appeared in that match, while the Nittany Lions have three.
Even though Nebraska (10-3) has dominated the recent history of the rivalry winning nine of the last 10 meetings, seven of those matches went five sets including PSU’s lone win.
“We always know it's gonna be a battle and a lot of fun,” Hames said. “They really compete hard if you watch their team. I mean they compete their butts off, and a lot of respect to them for that. We're all very competitive and so overall the game is really enjoyable.”
Hames said they will talk to the underclassmen who haven’t played in an environment like they’ll see at Penn State. However, she feels confident they'll be ready for whatever awaits them.
Since losing in last year’s regional semifinal to Texas, the Nittany Lions received an injection of talent from two outside hitter transfers: Erika Pritchard (Maryland) and Adanna Rollins (Minnesota). Pritchard, who didn’t play in the last two matches because of an injury, was first-team all-conference last season, while Rollins made the second team.
In addition, PSU returns three players that received all-conference recognition last season. Led by Kaitlyn Hord, who is second in the league with 1.74 blocks per set and also in the top 10 for hitting percentage.