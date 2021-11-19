No. 11 Nebraska sweeps of No. 15 Penn State on Senior Night

In the third set, Penn State led 9-5 before the Huskers rebounded to take a 13-12 lead. The Nittany Lions broke the string after an NU hitting error, but neither team took a lead of more than one until Lexi Sun ended the match with an ace.

Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with 12 kills, while Sun added eight kills. Senior middle blocker Kayala Caffey recorded seven kills on 11 errorless swings. Stivrins finished with six kills and seven blocks.

Whitney Lauenstein, who entered just before NU’s rally in the second set, finished with five kills on eight swings and a .500 hitting percentage.

Hames had 38 assists and a team-high 14 digs. Rodriguez and Akana added 13 digs apiece.

NU hit just .182 as a team, but limited Penn State to a .088 hitting percentage. Parker led the way with 14 kills, but the next highest total was Kaitlyn Hord’s five kills.

With the win, the Huskers will enter the final week of the season tied for first place of the Big Ten.