No. 11 Nebraska sweeps of No. 15 Penn State on Senior Night

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team continued its recent dominance over Penn State with its 11th win in the last 12 meetings.
The Huskers earned a season sweep over their Big Ten rival with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 victory Friday night at the Devaney Center on Senior Night.
The Huskers (20-6, 14-3 Big Ten) started the match strong defensively and led 10-4 before Penn State recorded its first kill. NU relied on solid back-row defense, led by seven digs from Lexi Rodriguez, and a big block for four stuffs, three of which came from Lauren Stivrins. The Nittany Lions earned just one point on serve all set as they hit minus-.097 with just five kills, four of which came from Jonni Parker.
Penn State (19-8, 12-5) scored three straight points for a 6-3 advantage in the second set. After trading nine straight sideouts, the Nittany Lions strung together three points in a row.
PSU extended its lead to 22-15 before the Huskers flipped the set by winning 10 of the final 11 points. Penn State committed six hitting errors during the Huskers’ comeback, including the final two points. Setter Nicklin Hames also recorded a big solo block during Keonilei Akana’s five-point serving run to end the set.
Errors plagued the Huskers in the set as their miscues accounted for 13 of Penn State’s 23 points in the set, including nine hitting errors.
In the third set, Penn State led 9-5 before the Huskers rebounded to take a 13-12 lead. The Nittany Lions broke the string after an NU hitting error, but neither team took a lead of more than one until Lexi Sun ended the match with an ace.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with 12 kills, while Sun added eight kills. Senior middle blocker Kayala Caffey recorded seven kills on 11 errorless swings. Stivrins finished with six kills and seven blocks.
Whitney Lauenstein, who entered just before NU’s rally in the second set, finished with five kills on eight swings and a .500 hitting percentage.
Hames had 38 assists and a team-high 14 digs. Rodriguez and Akana added 13 digs apiece.
NU hit just .182 as a team, but limited Penn State to a .088 hitting percentage. Parker led the way with 14 kills, but the next highest total was Kaitlyn Hord’s five kills.
With the win, the Huskers will enter the final week of the season tied for first place of the Big Ten.
NU wraps the regular season with road matches at Wisconsin and Purdue next week. Nebraska’s original home finale was scheduled against Rutgers on Saturday, but the Scarlet Knights cancelled because of non-COVID health reasons. The forfeit will count as a Big Ten win, but not in the overall standings.
