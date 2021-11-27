No. 11 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 6 Purdue in four sets to close the regular season

“When you play and you can't kill balls, you start pressing a little bit, and they were very uncharacteristic in how many balls they hit out tonight,” Cook said. “That's not normal Purdue volleyball. Our floor defense, touching them up with a block and our serve stressed them quite a bit at times.”

Kayla Caffey finished with an impressive performance with 13 kills and a .650 hitting percentage without any errors. She was one kill short of her season-best, which also came against Purdue.

The senior middle blocker also recorded four blocks and said she was impressed by the Huskers' back-row defense.

“Our defense is incredible. They dug some crazy balls,” she said. “I was trying my best to put up a good block but whatever I didn't get I can count on our defense in the back to get it.”

Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills and a team-best five blocks.

Freshmen Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst each started the match on the bench, but came on to record six and four kills, respectively.

Cook said he doesn’t know who is going to start in the postseason as Krause, Batenhorst plus freshman Whitney Lauenstein and senior Lexi Sun have played well at times, but also dealt with struggles to terminate.