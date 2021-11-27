No. 11 Nebraska volleyball downs No. 6 Purdue in four sets to close the regular season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A night after missing out on a chance to win the Big Ten title, Nebraska rebounded and made a strong closing argument for the postseason with its second win over No. 6 Purdue this season.
The 11-ranked Huskers bounced back from a four-set loss at Wisconsin on Friday night with a 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15 victory over the Boilermakers Saturday night at Holloway Gymnasium.
The Badgers swept Indiana on Saturday to win the Big Ten title outright at 17-3 and claim their third straight championship.
With the win, the Huskers (21-7, 16-4 Big Ten) finished alone in second place. Purdue, which gave Wisconsin two of its conference losses this season, ended in a three-way tie with Minnesota and Ohio State for third place at 15-5.
NU coach John Cook told the players after the match that they should feel proud of their runner-up finish.
“This is a grind conference this year. There's a lot of really good teams,” Cook said in his postmatch radio show. “There are five or six teams that could go all the way to the Final Four and compete for a national championship. It's not like this was a cupcake or cruise for 10 weeks.”
Nebraska will find out its postseason path on Sunday night during the NCAA selection show at 7:30 p.m.
Despite the solid performance, Cook said he was worried before the match about how the Huskers would respond after losing in Madison and then traveling for their first back-to-back matches since early September.
“We challenged our team today,” Cook said in a post-match television interview. “I think they really took it to heart. They played hard tonight. They played really well. I just think we kind of deflated the crowd and deflated Purdue and our defense forced them into a lot of errors.”
Even though Purdue unblocked the Huskers 14-9, NU made up for it with floor defense. The Boilermakers (23-6) hit a season-low .053. Their previous low for the season was .123 in their other loss to Nebraska, which swept the season series for the first time since 2017.
Caitlyn Newton led Purdue with 11 kills, but she also hit nine errors. Madeline Koch and Emma Ellis combined to hit four kills, 10 errors on 19 attacks at the outside hitter position.
Lexi Rodriguez led NU’s defensive effort as the freshman libero tied a career-best with 28 digs. She was one of four Huskers with double-digit digs. Senior setter Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik each recorded double-doubles. Hames finished with 44 assists and 18 digs, while Kubik tallied a match-high 16 kills and 10 digs. Keonilei Akana chipped in 10 digs to go with her three ace serves.
“When you play and you can't kill balls, you start pressing a little bit, and they were very uncharacteristic in how many balls they hit out tonight,” Cook said. “That's not normal Purdue volleyball. Our floor defense, touching them up with a block and our serve stressed them quite a bit at times.”
Kayla Caffey finished with an impressive performance with 13 kills and a .650 hitting percentage without any errors. She was one kill short of her season-best, which also came against Purdue.
The senior middle blocker also recorded four blocks and said she was impressed by the Huskers' back-row defense.
“Our defense is incredible. They dug some crazy balls,” she said. “I was trying my best to put up a good block but whatever I didn't get I can count on our defense in the back to get it.”
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills and a team-best five blocks.
Freshmen Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst each started the match on the bench, but came on to record six and four kills, respectively.
Cook said he doesn’t know who is going to start in the postseason as Krause, Batenhorst plus freshman Whitney Lauenstein and senior Lexi Sun have played well at times, but also dealt with struggles to terminate.
“You just hope somebody takes it,” Cook said. “I guess we'll just play them all. Whoever's hot. Otherwise, I don't know. I don't know what else to do.”
