No. 11 Nebraska volleyball loses seventh straight match to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska ended one streak of futility against Wisconsin, but couldn’t snap the far more significant streak.
The 11th-rated Huskers won their first set over Wisconsin since 2018 after dropping 14 in a row. However, the No. 5 Badgers rallied and earned their seventh straight win over NU with a 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Friday at UW Field House.
With the victory, Wisconsin (24-3, 16-3) earns at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the third straight year. The Badgers can win the title outright by defeating Indiana (10-20, 4-14) on Saturday.
After eight side outs to start the match, the Huskers (20-7, 15-4) won the first point on serve and then used a 7-1 run to take a 10-5 lead. NU won two of those points after successful green card challenges. Sophomore Keonilei Akana also keyed a strong finish with three aces as NU won the final six rallies. The Huskers only had one error in the set and hit .520.
NU’s defense kept it on top in the second set as it recorded three blocks and helped for four other UW hitting errors as the Badgers were hitting negative midway through the set. Wisconsin settled down and used a 5-1 run to take a 22-20 lead. NU tied it up at 22, but the Badgers won three of the final four rallies to even the match.
Wisconsin staked an 8-3 lead in the third set after its first ace of the match. However, the Huskers chipped away and eventually took a 15-14 lead. The Badgers used a late 3-0 burst for a 20-18 advantage. NU fought off two set points with a back-row kill from Knuckles and ace from Kubik, but the Badgers regrouped and won the set with kills by Rettke and Loberg.
In the fourth set, UW jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Huskers trimmed the deficit to two points four times (10-8, and 16-14), but Wisconsin pulled away with four straight points, which included two kills and two blocks.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led NU with 15 kills, while senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added nine kills on a .421 hitting percentage. The Huskers hit .168 as a team.
Freshman Lexi Rodriguez led NU with 13 digs. Senior Kayla Caffey chipped in seven kills and six blocks, while Lexi Sun tallied seven kills and four blocks.
Akana finished with five aces and seven digs. Senior Nicklin Hames recorded 36 assists and eight digs.
Fifth-year senior Dana Rettke paced Wisconsin with 18 kills at a .484 clip. Senior Grace Loberg added 14 kills, while Devyn Robinson had 10 kills. Both Rettke and Robinson amassed seven blocks. Senior Sydney Hilley became the Badgers’ all-time assist leader with 48 assists in the match.
Nebraska will play No. 6 Purdue on Saturday at 8 p.m. to determine second place in the Big Ten.
