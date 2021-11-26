No. 11 Nebraska volleyball loses seventh straight match to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska ended one streak of futility against Wisconsin, but couldn’t snap the far more significant streak.

The 11th-rated Huskers won their first set over Wisconsin since 2018 after dropping 14 in a row. However, the No. 5 Badgers rallied and earned their seventh straight win over NU with a 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Friday at UW Field House.

With the victory, Wisconsin (24-3, 16-3) earns at least a share of the Big Ten championship for the third straight year. The Badgers can win the title outright by defeating Indiana (10-20, 4-14) on Saturday.

After eight side outs to start the match, the Huskers (20-7, 15-4) won the first point on serve and then used a 7-1 run to take a 10-5 lead. NU won two of those points after successful green card challenges. Sophomore Keonilei Akana also keyed a strong finish with three aces as NU won the final six rallies. The Huskers only had one error in the set and hit .520.

NU’s defense kept it on top in the second set as it recorded three blocks and helped for four other UW hitting errors as the Badgers were hitting negative midway through the set. Wisconsin settled down and used a 5-1 run to take a 22-20 lead. NU tied it up at 22, but the Badgers won three of the final four rallies to even the match.