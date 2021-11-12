No. 11 Nebraska volleyball overcomes Maryland's blocking to sweep the Terrapins

LINCOLN — Nebraska found out the way to beat the Maryland block was with a persistent attack and a relentless floor defense.
No. 11 NU needed 141 attacks to record 43 kills against the Terrapins, which entered the match leading the nation in blocking, but the Huskers set a rally-scoring school record with 72 digs in a three-set match. In the end, Nebraska prevailed with a 25-11, 26-24, 25-18 victory Friday evening at the Devaney Center.
“It wasn't the prettiest match, but our floor defense, our blocking and our serving did a nice job," NU coach John Cook said. “Our offense wasn't very good tonight except for our middles. We are just making too many errors so we've got to clean that up.”
The Huskers (18-6, 12-3 Big Ten) finished with a .170 hitting percentage, which was the lowest in a win this season. However, NU's win along with Purdue’s upset over No. 4 Wisconsin puts NU in a tie for first place with the Badgers and Minnesota.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik finished with a match-high 14 kills but hit just .098 as she also had nine errors. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun hit just .107 with six kills. They both struggled to terminate early as neither recorded a kill until their 11th attack of the match. Kubik’s came midway through the first set, while Sun happened early in the second set.
Freshman opposite Whitney Lauenstein, who entered the match for Lindsay Krause early in the second set, added six kills, but also had five errors.
“Maryland's a very good blocking team, especially on the outside,” setter Nicklin Hames said. “On a lot of those long rallies, the balls are going there and it makes it really tough to kill when they got a huge block up. I think I need to do a little bit better job in them and some better situations, especially in (transition), but I think we did a good job just adjusting throughout the match.”
Meanwhile, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins tallied kills on seven of her 12 swings for a .583 hitting percentage. Defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles also didn’t have an error as she terminated on five of her six attacks. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey also had three kills on nine errorless swings while going up against Rainelle Jones, the No. 1 blocker in the country.
Cook said the difference was the sets to Stivrins and Knuckles came during in-system rallies where the passing was better and in rhythm.
Maryland went after Hames, especially, making her play defense. The senior setter had seven digs in the first set and just six assists. For the match, she finished with 21 digs and 31 assists. Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the Huskers with 22 digs to go with five assists.
“I think part of their game plan was to tip Nicklin and then try to give him to try to get a free ball back,” Cook said. “That worked for a little bit at the beginning until (Rodriguez) started putting the ball in the money, then we started taking some good swings and they weren't getting easy balls back.”
Maryland was plagued by errors all match. The Terrapins (18-9, 6-9) finished with 25 kills and 25 errors to go along with six service errors. Sam Csire led Maryland with nine kills, but also had seven errors. Only setter Sydney Dowler, who had one kill on three attacks, finished hitting above .050.
NU won the blocking battle 11-9 as the Terrapins entered the match leading the NCAA in blocking at 3.13 per set. Stivrins paced NU with seven stuffs as six different players recorded a block.
The only time Maryland threatened the Huskers was in the second set. The Terrapins led 24-21 with three set points, but NU scored the final five points of the set.
Errors came back to haunt the Terrapins late as during the final run they committed a service error and three hitting errors, two of which came on Husker blocks. Lauenstein provided the other kill.
Stivrins said that the run to win the set shows the Huskers are starting to figure out clutch moments after dropping several close calls recently.
“We've been losing a lot of games by two points recently so to have that one felt really good,” she said. “it was weird because I don't think at any point anyone was nervous about the score, or even cared what the score was. We were just like out there playing our game and we did a really good job of being disciplined towards the end.”