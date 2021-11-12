No. 11 Nebraska volleyball overcomes Maryland's blocking to sweep the Terrapins

“Maryland's a very good blocking team, especially on the outside,” setter Nicklin Hames said. “On a lot of those long rallies, the balls are going there and it makes it really tough to kill when they got a huge block up. I think I need to do a little bit better job in them and some better situations, especially in (transition), but I think we did a good job just adjusting throughout the match.”

Meanwhile, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins tallied kills on seven of her 12 swings for a .583 hitting percentage. Defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles also didn’t have an error as she terminated on five of her six attacks. Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey also had three kills on nine errorless swings while going up against Rainelle Jones, the No. 1 blocker in the country.

Cook said the difference was the sets to Stivrins and Knuckles came during in-system rallies where the passing was better and in rhythm.

Maryland went after Hames, especially, making her play defense. The senior setter had seven digs in the first set and just six assists. For the match, she finished with 21 digs and 31 assists. Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the Huskers with 22 digs to go with five assists.