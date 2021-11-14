No. 11 Nebraska volleyball rallies after dropping first set, defeats Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska started ominously by missing its first three serves and then dropping the first set to Indiana.

However, the No. 11 Huskers rallied and did enough to fend off IU for a 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 win Sunday afternoon at Wilkinson Hall.

NU (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) had a balanced attack as three players — freshmen Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause and senior Lexi Sun — finished with a match-high 11 kills. Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills at a .391 clip, while junior Made Kubik tallied nine kills.

Despite the missed serves early, NU led 6-5 before Indiana went on a 6-1 run. The Hoosiers (9-19, 3-13) eventually led 18-11 before the Huskers started to rally. NU fended off three set points before dropping the set, which was just the second that Indiana has won against the Huskers since 2013. NU hit .200 in the set with seven errors. IU had 13 kills and just two hitting errors.

NU started the second set strong and won five of the first six rallies. After Indiana closed to 7-5, Batenhorst checked in for Kubik and provided the Huskers with a spark. She had four kills on five swings. Krause closed out the set with her sixth kill of the game. The Huskers finished the second set with 18 kills, while limiting the Hoosiers to just nine.