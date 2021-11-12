No. 11 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland

LINCOLN — Nebraska overcame a stagnant offense and took advantage of a multitude of Maryland errors to earn a 25-11, 26-24, 25-18 victory Friday evening at the Devaney Center.
The Huskers (18-6, 12-3 Big Ten) needed 141 attacks to amass 43 kills as they hit .170 for the match. The attacks were the second most for NU this season in a three-set match this season, only one fewer than they had against Wisconsin. Through two sets, Nebraska racked up 95 attacks, two more that it needed earlier this year in a sweep of Michigan.
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led NU with 14 kills, while Lauren Stivirns tallied seven on errorless 12 swings. Lexi Sun had six kills, while Whitney Lauenstein, who entered the match in the second set, also finished with six.
Both Kubik and Lexi Sun didn’t record a kill until their 11th attack of the match. Kubik’s came early in the first set, while Sun happened early in the second set.
Maryland (18-9, 6-9) finished with 25 kills and 25 errors to go along with six service errors. NU outblocked the Terrapins 11-9 after they entered the match leading the NCAA in blocking at 3.13 per set.
The Huskers also set a school record for digs in a three-set match during the rally-scoring era with 78. Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the way with 22, while Nicklin Hames added 21.
Neither team was sharp offensively to start the match. NU didn’t record a kill until the 13th rally of the match. The Huskers rebounded slightly to hit .167 in the set, but didn’t need to do much as Maryland gifted them so many points.
The Terrapins finished the set with 10 hitting errors and two service errors. Most of those errors were unforced as the Huskers recorded just one block. Maryland recorded two kills early to tie the set at 2-2 and then didn't terminate again until an overpass made it 16-8.
Nebraska’s inefficiency carried over to the second set as it struggled to terminate long rallies. The Huskers hit .186 on 59 attacks in the set. Maryland had three set points, but NU scored the final five points of the set. Errors came back to haunt the Terrapins late as during the final run they committed a service error and three hitting errors, two of which came on Husker blocks. Lauenstein provided the other kill.
The Huskers eventually took control of the third set after giving up the first four points of the set. After Maryland got to 10-9, NU won eight of the next nine rallies to pull away for the sweep.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.