No. 11 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland

Neither team was sharp offensively to start the match. NU didn’t record a kill until the 13th rally of the match. The Huskers rebounded slightly to hit .167 in the set, but didn’t need to do much as Maryland gifted them so many points.

The Terrapins finished the set with 10 hitting errors and two service errors. Most of those errors were unforced as the Huskers recorded just one block. Maryland recorded two kills early to tie the set at 2-2 and then didn't terminate again until an overpass made it 16-8.

Nebraska’s inefficiency carried over to the second set as it struggled to terminate long rallies. The Huskers hit .186 on 59 attacks in the set. Maryland had three set points, but NU scored the final five points of the set. Errors came back to haunt the Terrapins late as during the final run they committed a service error and three hitting errors, two of which came on Husker blocks. Lauenstein provided the other kill.

The Huskers eventually took control of the third set after giving up the first four points of the set. After Maryland got to 10-9, NU won eight of the next nine rallies to pull away for the sweep.

