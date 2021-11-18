No. 11 Nebraska volleyball's match against Rutgers is canceled

No. 11 Nebraska volleyball's regular-season home finale with Rutgers on Saturday has been canceled due to non-COVID related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights' program.
The match was canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants from both programs.
Due to Big Ten forfeiture policies, the match will be counted as a loss for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a win.
The Huskers' senior night will be moved to Friday during NU's match with Penn State.
Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets and parking, and refunds will be issued by the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at the conclusion of the season.
