 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 11 Nebraska volleyball's match against Rutgers is canceled
0 comments
alert topical
VOLLEYBALL

No. 11 Nebraska volleyball's match against Rutgers is canceled

Nebraska volleyball leads the nation with 47 AVCA All-Americans all time.

No. 11 Nebraska volleyball's regular-season home finale with Rutgers on Saturday has been canceled due to non-COVID related illnesses within the Scarlet Knights' program.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

The match was canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants from both programs.

Due to Big Ten forfeiture policies, the match will be counted as a loss for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a win.

The Huskers' senior night will be moved to Friday during NU's match with Penn State.

Ticket holders will be refunded for tickets and parking, and refunds will be issued by the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at the conclusion of the season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert