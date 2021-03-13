No. 11 Ohio State defeats No. 4 Nebraska volleyball in five sets

With the set tied at 17, Stivrins and Sun went back-to-back with kills to give the Huskers the lead for good. Junior middle blocker Kayla Caffey came alive late six of her seven kills coming in the set, including three during the Huskers’ final four points.

Sun tallied three kills during the first five rallies in the third set. The Huskers would extend their lead to as many as six points as their offense was at most efficient of the night. The Buckeyes got as close as 22-20 during a 5-1 run that included their first block since the first set, but NU closed out the set with three of the final four points.

That momentum did not carry over to the fourth set for the Huskers as they had seven errors for a 10-4 Buckeye advantage. NU coach John Cook tried to change the energy by inserting right side Jazz Sweet and middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach. The Huskers cut its deficit to 11-8 and later 21-17, but couldn’t overcome the early hole.

The Huskers hit .083 in the set with just 11 kills and eight errors. NU’s offense became more predictable as it stopped going to the middles and instead almost exclusively set to the pins. After 20 kills in the first three sets, Nebraska’s middles combined for just three in the final two sets.