No. 16 Stanford upsets No. 6 Nebraska volleyball in four sets

“We just made the decision we're going to go with those guys and see what they could do,” Cook said. “We haven't had any of our left sides hit any better than that this year. We're trying to find options ... we got to start getting people out there where they're not looking over their shoulder and they are going to get pulled if they are not doing well.”

While the outsides struggled, the Husker middles carried the offense. Kayla Caffey hit .429 with a team-high 12 kills and seven blocks. Callie Schwarzenbach finished with nine kills and a .500 hitting percentage.

Cook said senior setter Nicklin Hames, who finished with 43 assists and 11 digs, had her best performance this season.

“She did a really nice job of getting the middles the ball, and it wasn’t always on perfect passes,” Cook said.

Caitie Baird led the Cardinal (5-2) with 21 kills and just two errors to go with 13 digs. Cook said he was impressed with the speed of Stanford’s offense, which finished hitting at a .235 clip.

Cook said he thought NU just allowed too many Cardinal runs.