VOLLEYBALL

No. 3 Nebraska volleyball extends streak with sweep of Illinois

  Updated
Here is the Nebraska volleyball schedule for 2022 season.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska still doesn't have a loss in October. And now it has a Big Ten program record after winning its 19th straight set during Saturday's 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 victory at Illinois.

The third-ranked Huskers has swept six straight matches to improve to 18-1 overall and 10-0 in the Big Ten.

Whitney Lauenstein led NU with 13 kills while Madi Kubik added 10. Nicklin Hames finished with 20 assists and 13 digs.

Next up for the Huskers is a showdown at Wisconsin on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Badgers beat NU in five sets in the national championship match last season. 

Nebraska (18-1, 10-0) ........... 25  25  25

At Illinois (9-11, 4-6) ............. 14  16  22

NU (kills-aces-blocks): Lauenstein 13-1-3, Kubik 10-1-1, Allick 7-1-1, Batenhorst 5-0-0, Krause 5-0-2, Hord 3-0-4, Hames 1-1-0, Knuckles 0-1-0. Totals 44-5-11.

UI: Terry 13-1-1, Burbage 6-0-2, Collins 5-0-5, Mosher 4-0-2, Hinton 2-0-1, Nunge 0-2-0. Totals 30-3-11.

Digs: NU 44 (Hames 13, Rodriguez 9, Kubik 6, Lauenstein 5, Knuckles 4, Evans 4, Batenhorst 2, Krause 1), UI 29 (Brown 9, Terry 6, Burbage 6, Barnes 5, Collins 2, Nunge 1). Assists: NU 38 (Hames 20, Rodriguez 9, Evans 6, Kubik 1, Allick 1, Knuckles 1), UI 28 (Brown 24, Barnes 2, Mosher 1, Hinton 1).

