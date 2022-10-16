No. 3 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Northwestern, extends winning streak

LINCOLN — Make it nine straight wins for the Nebraska volleyball team, with the past four coming by sweep.

On Sunday, the No. 3 Huskers got better as the match went on for 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 win against Northwestern at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska’s defense was good again, holding Northwestern to .195 hitting.

Northwestern kills leader Temi Thomas-Ailara had eight kills on 37 attempts. She ranks third in the Big Ten in kills, averaging four per set. But against the Huskers, she didn’t get her fifth kill until midway through the third set.

Nebraska, meanwhile, had a balanced attack with Madi Kubik, Bekka Allick and Whitney Lauenstein each having nine kills. Ally Batenhorst added eight kills, Lindsay Krause had six and Kaitlyn Hord four. Kubik also had 12 digs.

In the first set, Northwestern led most of the way by as many as three points. But Nebraska rallied to tie the match, then take a lead, with a 4-0 run that included two kills from Batenhorst and a block by Hord and Lauenstein. Northwestern closed the gap before Kubik ended the set with a kill.

Nebraska had three players with four kills apiece in the first game.

The Husker defense then took control in the second set. Nebraska had three blocks and 15 digs to limit the Wildcats to a .000 hitting percentage in the set.

The third set was close, but Lauenstein served back-to-back aces and Nebraska finished the sweep.