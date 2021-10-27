No. 3 Wisconsin sweeps No. 6 Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — Nebraska gave Wisconsin its best shot all night, but the Wisconsin defense proved its mettle.
Led by its floor defense, the No. 3 Badgers earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 victory Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.
Libero Lauren Barnes led the way with 20 digs while setter Sydney Hilley and defensive specialist Joslyn Boyer added 16 and 11 digs respectively.
The win by the Badgers (18-1, 10-1) was their sixth consecutive victory over NU and fourth straight sweep. No. 6 Nebraska dropped its first Big Ten match this season but is still tied with Wisconsin atop the league standings.
The Huskers’ defense also had no answer for Anna Smrek. The 6-foot-9 freshman recorded a career-best 12 kills on 17 swings for a .647 hitting percentage. Senior middle blocker Dana Rettke added 11 kills, while the Badgers hit .229.
Madi Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins all finished with nine kills to pace Nebraska (16-4, 10-1). Nicklin Hames recorded 32 assists and 14 assists. Kayla Caffey added eight kills and four blocks.
Wisconsin grabbed control early and won five of the first six rallies, which included three NU errors (serving, hitting and setting). The Huskers eventually settled in and started passing better as their first 10 kills were evenly distributed among five players. The Badgers became error-prone as they committed five hitting errors, four of which were unforced, during an 8-2 run that tied the set at 15-all.
The Huskers took a 19-17 lead after a Nicklin Hames kill to the back corner, but the Badgers scored the next three points. The teams traded 10 straight sideouts before the Huskers were called for a lift to end the set.
The Badgers led 15-11 after they won a replay challenge on a point that was originally awarded to Nebraska. The Huskers climbed back into the set 18-16 after three straight blocks, two by Krause and Caffey and a solo stuff by Batenhorst). However, UW won seven of the next 10 rallies to win the set.
NU put together its best run of the night with six straight points to take an 11-7 run in the third set. Caffey had two kills and a solo block during the streak. The Badgers chipped away at NU’s advantage until they tied it at 17-all. After a service error, UW took the lead for good with a 4-0 run to close out the sweep.
