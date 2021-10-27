No. 3 Wisconsin sweeps No. 6 Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — Nebraska gave Wisconsin its best shot all night, but the Wisconsin defense proved its mettle.

Led by its floor defense, the No. 3 Badgers earned a 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 victory Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.

Libero Lauren Barnes led the way with 20 digs while setter Sydney Hilley and defensive specialist Joslyn Boyer added 16 and 11 digs respectively.

The win by the Badgers (18-1, 10-1) was their sixth consecutive victory over NU and fourth straight sweep. No. 6 Nebraska dropped its first Big Ten match this season but is still tied with Wisconsin atop the league standings.

The Huskers’ defense also had no answer for Anna Smrek. The 6-foot-9 freshman recorded a career-best 12 kills on 17 swings for a .647 hitting percentage. Senior middle blocker Dana Rettke added 11 kills, while the Badgers hit .229.

Madi Kubik, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins all finished with nine kills to pace Nebraska (16-4, 10-1). Nicklin Hames recorded 32 assists and 14 assists. Kayla Caffey added eight kills and four blocks.