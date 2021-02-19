No. 4 Nebraska volleyball falls to No. 5 Minnesota

NU settled in for a bit and closed to 10-7, but the Gophers used another big run with McGraw at the service line to pull away. This time Minnesota scored seven unanswered for a 22-10 lead.

The Gophers started the second set quickly and jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but the Huskers fought back and eventually took their first lead during a 7-1 run for a 17-14 advantage.

Minnesota closed to 22-20, but NU scored the final three points of the set to even the match. Lauren Stivrins led the rally with six kills in the set while Kubik added five.

McGraw again staked the Gophers an early lead as served six straight points for a 7-1 lead. Yet, once again NU rebounded. After missing on back-to-back attacks to give Minnesota an 11-6 lead, Lexi Sun fired off three kills while Zuhn added two and a block during a 9-1 run.

With the set tied at 19-all, the Huskers scored three straight and had two set points, but failed to convert as the Gophers scored the final four points to win the set.

Nebraska faired better in the fourth set and led 12-9, but the Minnesota block took over as part of a 7-0 stretch. The Gophers roofed three straight NU attacks during the run.