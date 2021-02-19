No. 4 Nebraska volleyball falls to No. 5 Minnesota

LINCOLN — Nebraska had little answer for Stephanie Samedy’s attack, CC McGraw at the service line of Minnesota’s block.
Those three elements powered the fifth-ranked Golden Gophers to a 25-15, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23 win Friday night at the Devaney Center.
Samedy, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, finished with 25 kills on a .364 hitting percentage. On defense, the Gophers recorded 20 blocks, including 14 from Regan Pittman.
Meanwhile, McGraw helped the Gophers (9-0) establish big early leads in the first three sets and also served the most crucial points of the match at the end of the third set. The Minnesota libero was at the service line as the Gophers jumped out to leads of 6-1, 8-2, 7-1 in the first three sets, respectively. She was also at the end line serving while facing match point in the third set. She served the final three points to finish Minnesota’s rally.
The silver lining for the Huskers (6-1) is after a lackluster first set, they battled back to win the second set and had a chance to claim the third. They will also get a rematch with Minnesota on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Lauren Stivrins and Madi Kubik led the fourth-ranked Huskers with 15 kills each. The Huskers finished hitting .147.
After a Lexi Sun kill started the match, the Gophers ran off six straight points. The Huskers struggled to handle CC McGraw’s serve and was out-of-system early on.
NU settled in for a bit and closed to 10-7, but the Gophers used another big run with McGraw at the service line to pull away. This time Minnesota scored seven unanswered for a 22-10 lead.
The Gophers started the second set quickly and jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but the Huskers fought back and eventually took their first lead during a 7-1 run for a 17-14 advantage.
Minnesota closed to 22-20, but NU scored the final three points of the set to even the match. Lauren Stivrins led the rally with six kills in the set while Kubik added five.
McGraw again staked the Gophers an early lead as served six straight points for a 7-1 lead. Yet, once again NU rebounded. After missing on back-to-back attacks to give Minnesota an 11-6 lead, Lexi Sun fired off three kills while Zuhn added two and a block during a 9-1 run.
With the set tied at 19-all, the Huskers scored three straight and had two set points, but failed to convert as the Gophers scored the final four points to win the set.
Nebraska faired better in the fourth set and led 12-9, but the Minnesota block took over as part of a 7-0 stretch. The Gophers roofed three straight NU attacks during the run.
Minnesota led by as much as 17-12, but the Huskers responded with a 6-1 run to tie it up. The Huskers led 22-21, but UM scored four of the final five points.