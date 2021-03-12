No. 4 Nebraska volleyball rallies for five-set win over No. 11 Ohio State

LINCOLN — After a lackluster start, Nebraska pulled off the reverse sweep to give No. 11 Ohio State its first loss of the season.
The Huskers dropped the first two sets, before flipping the switch for a 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10 win Friday night at the Devaney Center
Lauren Stivrins ended the match with her 18th kill of the night as she hit .424 to pace the Huskers. Lexi Sun added 17 kills, while Madi Kubik added 13.
The Huskers (10-1) hit just .164 in the first two sets before getting their offense on track. NU hit .322 during the final three sets.
Ohio State was paced by freshman outside hitter Emily Londot, who finished with 23 kills, but only three of those came during the final two sets.
Londot came out firing as she had six kills during the first 17 rallies as the Buckeyes jumped out to a 13-8 lead. Stivrins helped the Huskers close to 15-13, but OSU responded with five straight points and pulled away.
The Buckeyes appeared to win the first set as a Lexi Sun attack went long, but NU coach John Cook challenged that there was a touch and won a reversal. The Huskers scored two more points, but their rally fell short as Londot recorded her ninth kill of the set to finish it.
NU passed better in the second set and led early. The Huskers were up 10-8 before OSU ran off four straight points. Madi Kubik had five kills in the set after being shut out in the first to help Nebraska respond and take a 19-16 lead following a Keonilei Akana ace serve. However, the Buckeyes closed the set with a 9-2 run that included four unforced hitting errors.
In the third set, Nebraska took control late with an 8-3 run that gave it a 19-15 advantage. This time, NU staved off the Buckeyes as Riley Zuhn had two kills down the stretch.
Stivrins, who eclipsed 1,000 career kills during the match, started the fourth set quickly with three kills and a block already for a 5-2 NU lead. With the set tied at 15-all, the Huskers ran off four straight points to take control. Kubik added two kills late to force a fifth set.
The Huskers carried that momentum to the fifth set for an early 5-2 lead as Stivrins had a kill and two blocks early. NU rode that wave and never let the Buckeyes get closer than three the rest of the way.
Riley Zuhn started the third set and finished with six kills on 14 attacks for her best match in a month.
Kenzie Knuckles anchored the Huskers’ defense with 24 digs, while Keonilei Akana added 17. The Huskers out-blocked Ohio State 9-5 and won the serving battle with six aces compared to just two for the Buckeyes, who also had 12 errors.
