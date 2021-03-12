No. 4 Nebraska volleyball rallies for five-set win over No. 11 Ohio State

LINCOLN — After a lackluster start, Nebraska pulled off the reverse sweep to give No. 11 Ohio State its first loss of the season.

The Huskers dropped the first two sets, before flipping the switch for a 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-10 win Friday night at the Devaney Center

Lauren Stivrins ended the match with her 18th kill of the night as she hit .424 to pace the Huskers. Lexi Sun added 17 kills, while Madi Kubik added 13.

The Huskers (10-1) hit just .164 in the first two sets before getting their offense on track. NU hit .322 during the final three sets.

Ohio State was paced by freshman outside hitter Emily Londot, who finished with 23 kills, but only three of those came during the final two sets.

Londot came out firing as she had six kills during the first 17 rallies as the Buckeyes jumped out to a 13-8 lead. Stivrins helped the Huskers close to 15-13, but OSU responded with five straight points and pulled away.

The Buckeyes appeared to win the first set as a Lexi Sun attack went long, but NU coach John Cook challenged that there was a touch and won a reversal. The Huskers scored two more points, but their rally fell short as Londot recorded her ninth kill of the set to finish it.