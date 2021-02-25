No. 4 Nebraska volleyball series against No. 1 Wisconsin postponed due to COVID

This weekend's volleyball series between No. 4 Nebraska and No. 1 Wisconsin has been postponed due to "health and safety concerns related to COVID-19."

Thursday's announcement said the teams mutually agreed to postpone the matches. A makeup date has not yet been announced, but the teams will work with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options.

The teams were supposed to play in Madison on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. Nebraska had not yet left for Madison when the decision was made to postpone the series.

"We are obviously disappointed that we won't get to compete at Wisconsin this weekend, but our players understand that the health and safety of everyone is most important," Nebraska coach John Cook said in a press release.

This postponement stems from an outbreak at Michigan State and related contact tracing protocols. The Spartans played Wisconsin last weekend and announced Thursday their series against Illinois scheduled for this weekend had been postponed due to COVID issues within the MSU program.

This is the second time this season the Huskers have had a weekend series called off due to COVID.​ The Nebraska-Northwestern matches originally scheduled for Jan. 29-30 were postponed and have not yet been rescheduled.