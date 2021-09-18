No. 5 Louisville sweeps No. 6 Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Nebraska played to a draw for the first two-thirds of each set, but the Cardinals turned it on during the final 10 points of each set.

Louisville used runs of 8-2, 9-3 and 9-1 to close out each set earn a 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 sweep Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers have now lost three in a row after starting the season by winning their first six matches.

NU’s offense never looked on track as they hit .046 for the match with 26 hitting errors. Freshman opposite Whitney Lauenstein led the way with nine kills. Eight other Huskers recorded a kill, but none more than five.

The Cardinals (10-0) hit .255 for the match as three players had double-digit kills, led by 11 from Anna Stevenson.

Former player and assistant Dani Busboom Kelly received an ovation when she was introduced as part of the starting lineup.

In the first set, Louisville went on a 4-0 run for an 8-4 lead. When NU crept back into it the Cards responded with three straight points at 10-9 and then again up 17-15. The Cardinals closed the set with an 8-2 run. Louisville recorded five blocks in the set including three from Anna Stevenson, who also added five kills on seven swings.