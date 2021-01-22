No. 5 Nebraska volleyball opens season with sweep of Indiana

Kayla Caffey didn’t wait long to make an impact in her first game at Nebraska.

The Missouri transfer recorded a kill on the first point of the match. The 6-foot middle blocker finished with six kills and three blocks as the Huskers swept Indiana 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 Friday evening.

Lexi Sun also put together a strong showing with 11 kills on a .429 hitting percentage and four ace serves. The Huskers' offense improved as the match went on and finished hitting .317. Five players recorded at least six kills.

The Huskers led by as much as six at 14-8 in the first set before the Hoosiers used an 8-3 run to close the gap to one. Sun was dominant in the set with five kills on seven swings, but the rest of the NU offense struggled as the Huskers hit .139 as a team with nine errors.

Sun continued the strong showing in the second set as she scored the Huskers’ first four points on a kill and three straight ace serves. Caffey stepped in and carried the load as she added five kills in the set. The Hoosiers got as close as 21-18 late, but The Huskers pulled away late. The Huskers’ offense flowed better and hit .429 in the set.