No. 5 Nebraska volleyball records season-high 10 aces in four-set win over Michigan

No. 5 Nebraska volleyball defeated Michigan 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 to open NU's final road game series of the season.

The Huskers recorded a season-high 10 aces in the match with Keonilei Akana serving five.

The Huskers went on a late run, but a slow start ultimately doomed Nebraska (13-2) in the first set. Lauren Stivrins led the Huskers with four kills, while Jazz Sweet and Kayla Caffey each had three. Nebraska hit .111 in the set to Michigan's .226.

After falling behind early in the first, Nebraska opened the second set with a 6-1 run, made the most out of nine Michigan errors and never looked back. The Wolverines did rally in an attempt to close a 13-point deficit, but the Huskers closed the set on a 3-0 run to tie the match at 1-1.

Five service aces — three from Akana and two from Hayley Densberger — helped the Huskers capture the third set and the lead in the match. Lexi Sun had five and Madi Kubik four of Nebraska's 13 kills in the set as NU hit .265. Michigan hit .161.

The fourth set went back and forth with neither team gaining a significant lead over the other until it was tied 12-12. Then the Huskers went on two 3-0 runs to build and maintain a lead over the Wolverines. Nebraska closed out the final set with a 3-1 run and kill by Nicklin Hames.