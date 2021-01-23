 Skip to main content
No. 5 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Indiana for second night in a row
VOLLEYBALL

No. 5 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Indiana for second night in a row

  • Updated
No. 5 Nebraska volleyball swept its second straight match at Indiana 25-21, 25-16, 25-19.

Lexi Sun finished with 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Huskers (2-0), who opened a season with back-to-back sweeps for the first time since 2015.

Madi Kubik had eight kills and seven digs, and Riley Zuhn had eight kills and three blocks while hitting .316.

Nebraska's defense held the Hoosiers to .048 hitting.

Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-high 12 digs and added three set assists. The Huskers served four aces to Indiana's two.

Indiana (0-2) got 12 kills from Breana Edwards.

Nebraska (2-0, 2-0)......25  25  25—3

At Indiana (0-2, 0-2).....21  16  19—0

NU (kills-aces-blocks): Sun 11-1-3, Kubik 8-0-1, Zuhn 8-0-3, Stivrins 7-0-6, Schwarzenbach 4-0-6, Hames 1-1-2, Knuckles 0-1-0, Akana 0-1-0. Totals: 39-4-21.

IU: Edwards 12-0-3, Stockham 9-0-0, Kjolhede 4-0-2, Geddes 3-0-0, Blackwell 2-0-1, Westbeld 0-1-0, Gosnell 0-1-0. Totals: 30-2-6.

Digs: NU 43 (Knuckles 12, Hames 8, Sun 7, Kubik 7, Akana 4, Zuhn 2, Stivrins 1, Schwarzenbach 1, Densberger 1), IU 39 (Armstrong 12, Westbeld 10, Fitzner 6, Edwards 3, Stockham 3, Gosnell 3, Kjolhede 2).

