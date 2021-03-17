No. 5 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa

In its first midweek match of the season, No. 5 Nebraska volleyball swept Iowa 25-19, 25-21, 25-11.

The first set was tightly contested early with the score tied at several points. However, Nebraska closed on a 10-2 run, ending with an ace from Keonilei Akana. Lexi Sun had six kills in the set for the Huskers, and Madi Kubik added five.

Nebraska took an early lead in the second set before Iowa went on a 5-0 run to close the gap. But the Huskers used to 3-0 runs to extend their lead before finishing with kill by Jazz Sweet and then an attack error by Iowa's Amiya Jones. Sun led NU with five kills in the set, while Kayla Caffey added four. The Huskers hit .250 in the Hawkeyes' .162.

The Huskers opened the final set on a 7-1 run and never looked back. Kubik paced the Huskers with four kills, while Sun and Lauren Stivrins each had three in the set, where NU hit .429.

Sun had a match-high 14 kills for Nebraska. Kubik had 10 and Stivrins eight. Nicklin Hames recorded 37 assists. The Huskers hit .356 in the match.

Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 9 kills.

Nebraska is now 11-2 this season, while Iowa moves to 3-12.