No. 5 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan in final road match of season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 5 Nebraska volleyball swept Michigan 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 Friday night in the Huskers' final road match of the season.

Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey led the Huskers' attack — combining for 20 kills with no errors — as Nebraska hit .362 to Michigan's .074.

The first set was back and forth until the Huskers (14-2) used a 4-0 run to tie and then break away. Michigan (4-7) rallied to come within one late, but Nebraska used a 3-0 run to pull away for good. NU hit .375 in the set and was led by Stivrins with five kills. She was also part of each of the Huskers' four blocks in the first.

Nebraska made the most of Michigan's seven attack errors, finishing on a 13-5 run after pulling away midway through the second set. Caffey led the Huskers' attack with four kills in the set. NU hit set .345 to the Wolverines' .027.

The Huskers grabbed an early lead with a 5-0 run in the third set and never looked back. Nebraska used a balanced attack with Jazz Sweet leading NU with five kills, while Stivrins recorded four and Caffey three. The final point of the match came from an ace by Lexi Sun. The Huskers hit .364 to the Wolverines' .000.

Stivrins and Caffey each had 10 kills apiece, while Sweet finished with nine. Michigan's Jess Mruzik had a match-high 12.