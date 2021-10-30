No. 6 Nebraska volleyball falls to No. 11 Minnesota in five sets

“Lexi finally decided she was going to play hard tonight,” Cook said. “It was good for her to come in and she did some good things, but she was also higher, which a lot of our players were high error.”

The match was a defensive battle as five total players recorded at least 20 digs. The Huskers finished with a season-high 97 digs, the most since they had 104 against Penn State in November 2018.

Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the way with a match-high 28 digs. Senior setter Nicklin Hames tallied 24 digs and 53 assists.

For Minnesota, senior opposite Stephanie Samedy added 20 kills and 26 digs, her third 20/20 match of the season. Sophomore setter Melanie Shaffmaster recorded 45 assists and 21 digs, while libero CC McGraw had 25 digs.

On offense, sophomore outside hitter Jenna Wenaas led the Gophers with 22 kills to go with 19 digs, both season highs.

After Nebraska led 6-3 early in the first set, Minnesota rallied behind a strong service game. The Gophers recorded three aces to just one error, while NU had three errors and two aces. With the score tied at 13-all, Minnesota won 11 of the next 15 points. However, the Huskers fought off five set points before finally falling.