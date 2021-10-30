No. 6 Nebraska volleyball falls to No. 11 Minnesota in five sets

MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska played its best volleyball against No. 11 Minnesota when its margin for error was the smallest.
The sixth-ranked Huskers fought off 15 set points during the first three sets and then won the fourth set to force a deciding fifth set.
The Gophers (14-6, 9-3 Big Ten) reached the 20 points first in each of the first four sets but ended up splitting them. Minnesota finally ended NU's tight-rope walk as they scored the final six points of the match to prevail for a 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory Saturday night at Maturi Pavilion.
NU coach John Cook said on his postgame radio show that the Huskers will have to be mentally tougher earlier in the sets to not put themselves in such large holes.
“We're playing teams now that they're not giving you points,” he said. “They're not gonna give runs. We're going to have to earn them and take the momentum away from them.”
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led the Huskers (16-5, 10-2) with 15 kills as she also recorded 14 digs. Outside hitters Lexi Sun and Lindsay Krause and middle blocker Lauren Stivrins each tallied 12 kills. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey added 11 kills and nine blocks while Krause also had six blocks.
Sun started the second set at outside hitter after playing as a serving specialist in the first. She set a season-high with 42 attacks.
“Lexi finally decided she was going to play hard tonight,” Cook said. “It was good for her to come in and she did some good things, but she was also higher, which a lot of our players were high error.”
The match was a defensive battle as five total players recorded at least 20 digs. The Huskers finished with a season-high 97 digs, the most since they had 104 against Penn State in November 2018.
Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez led the way with a match-high 28 digs. Senior setter Nicklin Hames tallied 24 digs and 53 assists.
For Minnesota, senior opposite Stephanie Samedy added 20 kills and 26 digs, her third 20/20 match of the season. Sophomore setter Melanie Shaffmaster recorded 45 assists and 21 digs, while libero CC McGraw had 25 digs.
On offense, sophomore outside hitter Jenna Wenaas led the Gophers with 22 kills to go with 19 digs, both season highs.
After Nebraska led 6-3 early in the first set, Minnesota rallied behind a strong service game. The Gophers recorded three aces to just one error, while NU had three errors and two aces. With the score tied at 13-all, Minnesota won 11 of the next 15 points. However, the Huskers fought off five set points before finally falling.
Minnesota scored the first 3 points on NU hitting errors in the second set, but the Huskers responded with seven straight points. Two came via Kenzie Knuckles aces, but the Huskers had four blocks in that run. However, the Gophers regrouped and rallied. With the Huskers leading 12-11, Minnesota won six of the next seven rallies and eventually extended its advantage to 21-16. The Huskers rallied and fought off seven set points before winning the set 30-28 as Knuckles teamed up with Stivrins for her first career block as they roofed Samedy to even the match.
After a tight start to the third set at 8-all, the Gophers went on a 13-5 run, with nine of their points coming via NU errors: two service and seven hitting errors, including three on blocks. Minnesota reached set point with a 24-18 advantage and gave up three points before Wenaas closed it out. The Huskers hit .096 in the set with 10 hitting errors and three serving miscues.
The Huskers tied the score at 5-all in the fourth set, but couldn’t score a point on its serve or the next six rotations. NU finally broke through with Hames serving and won six of seven rallies to take a 17-15 lead. For the fourth set, Minnesota reached 20 points first, but the Huskers responded with a 5-1 run. The Gophers used two challenges late, winning the first, but the second was not successful and gave NU the set.
After zero service errors in the fourth set, the Huskers tripped up in the fifth set with three miscues, the last of which gave Minnesota an 8-7 lead. After Kubik tied the set at 9-all, Minnesota went on a 6-0 run, including three kills and a block from Wenaas.
NU hit just .135 for the match with 36 hitting errors and also committed 12 service errors, including three in the fifth set. On the other side, Minnesota recorded eight aces to just four errors.
“We work on serving a lot and it just sends a psychological message when you serve three balls in the net,” Cook said. “I always tell them net serves are worth two points, and we lost (set five) by six points.”
The loss was the second in a row for the Huskers, who also lost earlier in the week to No. 3 Wisconsin. NU continues its road trip against Illinois on Wednesday. The Illini knocked off No. 13 Penn State in four sets on Saturday afternoon.
“We played really hard but they don't give gold medals for playing hard,” Cook said. “You have to find ways to win the games ... We have to learn to be tougher, and be able to take matches away on the road.”